The Black Hawk County Car Accident On Saturday Night Left One Person Dead

After a car accident that occurred on Saturday night in Black Hawk County, at least one person was killed and three others were injured.
At exactly 10:18 o’clock in the evening, sheriff’s officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the crossroads of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road.
A car that was driving north on Leversee Road ran through a stop sign and was then hit by a car that was driving west on West Cedar Wapsi Road. Following the collision, one of the vehicles flipped over, and both ended up coming to a stop in the ditch that is located to the northwest of the crossroads.
Quincy Friedrich, 19, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away at the scene of the accident. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics provided medical care for one of the drivers, Ethan Roethler, age 18, of Janesville, as well as Isabella Sellers, age 18, of Lithia, Florida, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
Both of these individuals were injured in the accident. Payton Franzen, 20, originally from Tripoli, was yet another passenger who was transported to Allen Hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol has not yet completed its investigation into the collision.
