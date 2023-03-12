The Body Recovered Friday In Gladstone Was 13-year-old Jayden Robker, According To Police

Jayden Robker, who was 13 and from Kansas City’s Northland neighborhood, had been missing for more than a month. On Friday, his body was found in Gladstone.
Jayden’s body was found in a pond near his home on Friday morning, about a mile from North Broadway and Northwest Englewood Road. Police didn’t officially identify the body until Sunday after the autopsy results came back, but family members were told on Friday that the body fit what they knew about him.
Officials said that the first autopsy results didn’t show any clear signs of wrongdoing, but Gladstone police are still looking into it.
Jayden Was Last Seen On 2nd February
In a news release, Gladstone Police Captain Karl Burris said, “The officers of both agencies send their deepest condolences to Jayden’s family.”
The last time anyone saw Jayden was on February 2 at Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue. Family members said that when he got home from school, he grabbed his electric skateboard and left. They said that no one in the family had seen him since then.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Police confirmed Sunday that Jayden Robker, the 13-year-old missing for over a month from Kansas City’s Northland, was found dead in Gladstone on Friday. https://t.co/aSxKR0Psxt
— The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) March 12, 2023
Four days after Jayden went missing, officials sent out a press release. His mother, Heather Robker, and a police department representative said that it wasn’t posted right away because they couldn’t find a recent picture of Jayden.
Capt. Corey Carlisle, a KCPD spokesman, said that the search for the teen began as soon as his disappearance was reported, even though the public didn’t know about it for a while.
The Ad Hoc Group Against Crime held a canvassing event last Sunday with the goal of getting the word out about Jayden’s disappearance. The FBI also offered a $5,000 reward on Wednesday for anyone who knew where the boy was.
Days later, his body was found less than a mile from his house and close to the QuickTrip where he was last seen on surveillance video after using the toilet.
Robker told The Star in an interview on Saturday that she broke down when she heard that her son had died.
She said, “I just went crazy.”
