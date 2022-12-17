The Bond For Kidnapping Suspect Aldrick Scott Has Been Set At $10 Million

At Aldrick Scott’s court appearance on Friday afternoon, a judge for the Douglas County Court approved a bond for the abduction suspect.
After running away to Central America, Scott, 47, was flown back to Nebraska; he was discovered in Belize earlier this month and then flown to Houston before being flown back to Omaha.
The judge ordered him to stay away from Cari Allen, the lady he is accused of kidnapping, and any of her family members, and set bail at $10 million on Friday, allowing him to post a 10% bond.
A life sentence might be in store for him if he is found guilty of the kidnapping allegation. He is also charged with accessory to a felony, which carries a potential penalty of $10,000 in fines and two years in jail.
At 11:08 p.m. on Thursday, Scott was lodged in the Douglas County Jail in the heart of Omaha. He requested a public defender, and his next court appearance is set for January 3.
Looks like Aldrick Scott was hiding out down in Belize. I am glad they got him. #cariallen #Missing pic.twitter.com/30K2M1qbxN
— Rose (@901Lulu) December 8, 2022
A friend told detectives that Allen and Scott had broken up approximately two weeks before she was last seen, according to information that was made available in court on Friday.
On November 19, she reportedly went to The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets before returning home. That evening around 11:30 p.m., she sent her son one last text message.
The following evening at 5:32 p.m., she was reported missing to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at her residence to conduct an investigation and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the bedroom door and walls that had been “gray compounded” over.
Scott was called by the deputies and confirmed that he had spent the entire weekend in Topeka and that he and Allen were still dating.
However, DCSO reported that Scott left the pub around 10:30 p.m. that night, traveling northeast, which is the direction of Allen’s home, according to cell phone tower data from his phone that pinged at The Good Life bar in Omaha on the evening that Allen went missing.
According to investigators, a person resembling Scott’s physical description was seen walking toward Allen’s home on the home’s security footage and driving Scott’s Chevy Equinox in the bar’s parking lot.
The DCSO reported finding a revolver, gloves, a crowbar, and a sledgehammer in Scott’s car.
Earlier this week, Scott was apprehended in Texas by the sheriff’s fugitive team after he changed his mind and decided not to resist extradition.
His formal charges for kidnapping Allen, who has been missing since before Thanksgiving, are expected soon. He was detained in Central America, so it’s possible that the judge would view him as a flight risk, decline to grant a bond, and jail him until his case is heard.
Since the Saturday night before Thanksgiving, Allen has been AWOL. At her residence around 168th and Blondo streets, where she was last seen. There are no leads on her whereabouts despite searches of her house, the landfill, and off-the-beaten-path locations.
Authorities testified in court on Friday that her laptop, mobile phone, and social media accounts were all disabled on November 20 and that they are still gone.
