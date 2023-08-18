The California Beach Mansion of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis is Available for Free Stays on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may be your best bet if you’re in serious need of some R&R. For one night only, the famous couple is giving away a free “unforgettable summer stay” at their Santa Barbara County beach property with views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains.
Kutcher tried to convince Kunis of his “really dumb idea” by suggesting they “should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach.” Kutcher interrupts Kunis when she says that they would have fun doing it, saying, “OK, so we’re doing it.”
Kunis asks in disbelief, “What?“, and her husband quickly responds, “Great,” cutting off the camera. The inn began taking reservations for a Saturday night stay at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.
The couple will meet their guests and make them feel welcome so that they may “leave like we’re old buds,” as Kutcher put it in the description of his Instagram post. The bright and airy rooms of “Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis,” as it is called on Airbnb, are complemented by the property’s hot tub, expansive terrace, and wooded setting.
In addition to “enjoying a cup of coffee on the beach” and “soaking in those summer rays,” guests won’t have to worry about cooking or finding food while they’re there because all of their needs will be met.
You need a government-issued ID, a verified Airbnb profile, and to let your Hollywood hosts know “if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions we should keep in mind.”
Gwyneth Paltrow, who announced earlier this month that she would be renting out her California guesthouse on Airbnb for a single night, inspired Kutcher and Kunis to do the same. This week, she began taking reservations for the one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse at her Montecito property, which is available for a stay of up to one night on September 9.
