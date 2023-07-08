The California Lottery’s Jackpots Have Increased to Almost a Billion Dollars

The jackpots for three draw games on the California Lottery have increased to almost $1 billion, just in time for the weekend. The California Lottery office reported on Friday that the combined jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball, and Super Lotto Plus are around $1.13 billion.
The jackpots for Mega Millions are $450 million, Powerball are $615 million, and Super Lotto are $74 million respectively. Nearly $150 million has been earned from lottery ticket sales by the California Lottery, which was established to augment funding for California schools.
“When jackpots climb, excitement climbs as well. And no matter if a Californian wins a jackpot or not, the lottery’s beneficiary, California public education, has already won,” a news release said.
On Friday night at 7:59 p.m., Californians will have their first chance to win big in the Mega Millions drawing. The price of a Mega Millions ticket is $2. Saturday night at 7:59 p.m., there will be a $2 Powerball drawing.
On Saturday, players will have another chance at the $74 million Super Lotto prize in the next drawing. There is a $1 admission fee for the raffle. All draw game tickets are sold at authorized lottery dealers located throughout the state. All draw game winners will be announced on the official California Lottery website.
A new tool on the lottery website allows users to put their lucky numbers to the test in advance of the drawings. The “Lucky Numbers“ option, which lets players enter their fortunate numbers and check how often they’ve won the jackpot in the last five years, was recently added to the State Lottery website.
Players of state lotteries can check their winning odds for Powerball, Mega Millions, and Super Lotto Plus by entering their fortunate numbers online.
