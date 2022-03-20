The CDC reports that black Americans were hospitalized during the omicron wave at pandemic levels.

According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research, black individuals were hospitalized at roughly four times the rate of white adults at the winter’s omicron wave peak.

According to the study published on Friday, between Dec. 19 — when omicron became the prevalent coronavirus variety — and Jan. 31, Black individuals were hospitalized at 94.7 per 100,000 persons, compared to 24.8 per 100,000 white adults.

According to the CDC, Black adults had the highest hospitalization rate of any race or ethnic group during the pandemic.

“Removing obstacles to vaccine availability for those with disproportionately higher COVID-19 hospitalization rates, notably Black adults, is a critical public health priority,” the CDC stated.

According to the CDC, black Americans have the second-highest fatality rate from COVID-19 infection, after only Indigenous Americans.

African Americans have faced significant disparities in cases and deaths during the pandemic, owing to various factors, including limited access to quality health care and an increased number of community members working in front-line jobs, which has resulted in increased virus exposure.

As of Jan. 26, roughly 40% of Black American adults had received their first vaccination dose, while 43.9 percent had received a booster dose. 47.3 percent of white adults were vaccinated, whereas 54.5 percent had been boosted.

Additionally, the Friday study revealed that unvaccinated individuals were hospitalized 12 times that of vaccinated adults. In contrast, vaccinated adults who did not receive a booster injection were hospitalized three times that of vaccinated adults.

Hospitalizations also increased throughout that period, reaching 38.4 per 100,000 persons, up from 15.5 per 100,000 when delta was the prevalent strain.

According to a Johns Hopkins data dashboard, 970,000 individuals have died in the United States with COVID-19. Around 66% of the population is completely immunized.