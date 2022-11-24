The City Has Identified The Victims Of The Tragic Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting

Two days before Thanksgiving, a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake left six people dead and numerous others injured. Since then, more information has been available.
Chesapeake Police claim they received a 911 call just after 10 p.m. regarding reports of a shooting during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, “the first officers got on location within two minutes at 10:14 p.m. and entered the store two minutes later.”
Due to the fact that it was two days before a holiday, witnesses told police that the store was crowded at the time. Chesapeake officials said there were about 50 individuals inside the business when bullets were fired in a Friday afternoon update.
Mark Solesky, the chief of the Chesapeake Police Department, verified that six persons were shot and died inside the store. The Sentara Norfolk General Hospital reports that two additional victims are currently undergoing treatment for critical wounds.
🚨#CHESAPEAKE🚨: We're here at the Chesapeake Walmart – where six people were shot and killed inside the store last night. Police tell us the shooter – who is a Walmart manager – shot himself.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are here on the scene. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FDMu8n4jWi
— Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 23, 2022
Police named Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson as five of the six people who were shot. A 16-year-old boy Chesapeake resident is the sixth victim; his name and picture are being concealed at the moment because he is a juvenile.
The gunman, according to Solesky, was a manager at Walmart. He apparently entered the break room soon before the night shift started and started shooting. Police have confirmed that the shooter committed himself by shooting himself in the head.
Community members gathered in front of Walmart on Wednesday to hold prayer circles in memory of the six people who were shot and killed inside the retail establishment.
“Just heartbroken.” 💔#ICYMI ON @NBC12: Officials release the names of those shot and killed inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday evening.
Police said the gunman – a Walmart manager – shot and killed six people and injured several others before turning the gun on himself. pic.twitter.com/m4FgO92CCH
— Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 24, 2022
A tribute to the shooting victims was erected outside the business. Flowers and a heart bearing Tyneka Johnson’s name were arranged at the memorial.
For the commemoration, Shyleana Sausedo-Day dropped off a wreath at the local Walmart.
“I mean, this is one of my neighborhood Walmarts. No matter where you are, you kind of wind up at this Walmart since it’s one of the major ones,” she added. I just wanted to bring something to help the souls that were lost here, you know, something to help purify it, when I was just here the other day getting something really quickly and everything.
On Wednesday morning, Francisco DeLeon also visited the scene of the incident to pay his respects.
“It was awful. I was just heartbroken when I went here two nights ago,” he remarked. “I just pray to God that this won’t happen again someday. It’s awful.
After the shooting, Walmart issued a statement confirming that Andre Bing, a 31-year-old “team lead,” was the shooter. According to the business, Bing has worked there since 2010.
