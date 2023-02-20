The Condition Of Two Michigan State University Students Injured In A Mass Shooting Has Been Upgraded

Officials at Sparrow Hospital have provided an update on the conditions of two Michigan State University students injured in a mass shooting on campus on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of three other students.
MSU Police and Public Safety made the announcement just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, that the health of one student at the university, who had been categorised as critical, has been upgraded to serious, but stable.
The condition of one more MSU student has been upgraded from stable to fair.
3 Other Students Are Still In Critical Condition
Hospital officials have stated that three additional pupils who were injured in the shooting on February 13 remain in critical condition.
On February 13, 2018, a 43-year-old man named Anthony McRae, who was unaffiliated with the university, opened fire on the campus, killing three students from Michigan State University named Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, and Arielle Diamond Anderson and wounded five others.
Officials from Michigan State University held a press conference on Sunday, February 19, to announce that students would return to classes on campus the following Monday, one week after the horrific incident. They also indicated that there would be an increased police presence on campus.
