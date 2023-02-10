The Death Of A Councilman In A Workplace Shooting Is Mourned By New Jersey Officials

New Jersey’s elected officials are in sorrow following the death of a councilman on Wednesday, when he was shot and killed at his place of employment in what the police believe was a premeditated attack.
Officials have stated that Russell Heller, who worked as the senior distribution supervisor for the utility firm PSE&G, was killed in a shooting that occurred outside of the Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township.
Heller, who was 51 years old at the time, also served as a councilman in the Hunterdon County borough of Milford.
In a statement, the Mayor of Milford, Henri Schepens, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased person, saying that “the Milford Borough Council is terribly grieved by the loss.It’s hard to fathom how he could have passed away; he had such a vibrant spirit.
In the whole history of the borough, nothing even somewhat similar has ever taken place. This has left us in a state of great shock.”
Heller won his first election to the Milford Borough Council in 2017 and won reelection two years later in 2020. He is a Republican.
In the wake of this senseless act of gun murder, our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Heller’s family and friends, as expressed in a tweet by the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy.
