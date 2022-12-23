The Death Of A Former Mayor Has Been Confirmed In A Plane Crash On Santa Monica Beach

Rex Minter, a former mayor of Santa Monica, perished in a small plane crash on a beach near the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Around 3:15 pm, the crash occurred in the shallow surf.
The single-engine Cessna 150 slowly descended from the skies, impacted the sand, and eventually overturned close to beachgoers, as shown on video taken by a witness.
In 1955, Minter was chosen to serve on the Santa Monica City Council. From 1963 to 1967, he was mayor. Later on, he held positions as a judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court and city attorney for Arcadia.
The city issued a news statement saying, “The City is appreciative of Mr. Minter’s public service and we join his family in mourning his departure. In recognition of Minter’s service, the flags in front of City Hall will be flown at half-staff and the City Council meeting in the new year will be postponed.
When the pilot of the aircraft reported engine problems after taking off from Santa Monica Airport, there were two individuals on board.
The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital, although it is yet unclear how they are doing.
According to officials, there were no injuries to bystanders on the beach.
L.A. County Lifeguards arrived in the area and supported the Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments. To keep the plane from washing away in the surf, firefighters had to partially tow it out.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both looking into the disaster.
In the upcoming days, the FAA is anticipated to announce the initial findings of its investigation.
Read More: