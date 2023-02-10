The Death Of A Missing New Jersey Teacher Found In A Shallow Grave Has Been Ruled Homicide

After discovering the remains of a New Jersey educator buried in a shallow grave, law enforcement officials have determined that the woman’s death was the result of a homicide and are now looking for her murderer.
According to the Hudson County District Attorney’s office, Luz Hernandez, a mother of three who was 33 years old and a teacher at BelovED Charter School, passed away as a result of “blunt force injuries to the head and compressions to the neck.” This information was provided on Thursday evening.
According to NJ.com, the police also discovered what they referred to as “blood splatters” on the door of her residence.
On Tuesday, after she failed to show up for work, the police in Jersey City made a welfare check at her residence. Later that day, they discovered her dead during the course of their investigation.
According to the authorities, Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since the weekend, and his disappearance was reported as missing on Monday.
According to NJ.com, Hernandez began his teaching career at the institution in 2017 after receiving his degree from Saint Peter’s University.
She began her career in education as a teaching assistant. “She had a lot of fans. She was a joy to work with in every way “According to the report, the creator of BelovED, Bret Schunder, had this to say about Hernandez. “She was a much-loved family member in the BelovED household. The news has left many people feeling utterly helpless.”
BelovED Charter School was reportedly shut down on Wednesday as a mark of respect and honour for her passing, as reported by Nj.com.
