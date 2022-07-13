The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Devil doesn’t rise from the grave every day. ‘Devil Is a Part-Timer!’ was a 13-part anime series produced by White Fox eight years ago. From a series of light novels by Satoshi Wagahara and illustrated by 029 (Oniku), Satan Jacob is a demonic ruler from another dimension who is taken to Tokyo and given a human body by an intergalactic demon-slayer. “Devil Is a Part-Timer!” is the name he gives to his new job at a local fast-food restaurant.

According to The Cinemaholic, just the first two volumes of the original light novel were adapted for the first season of the show. Several people from his native Ente Isla, including his former arch-rival Emilia Justine, come into contact with Sadao during this time, and the two develop enduring friendships. Fans, on the other hand, have grown restless due to the paucity of follow-up adaptations beyond the first few. Fortunately, they’re getting their wish. It’s true: “The Devil Is a Part-Timer” Season 2 is on the horizon.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Plot

“The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” Season 1 ended with the aftermath of a struggle between Sadao and the angel Sariel. Sadao and Emi (Emilia’s contemporary name) appear to have forged a close friendship despite their history of animosity. In the final episode, she shows up to rescue Sadao from the rain.

Many more volumes of the original light novel remain untranslated. If White Fox stays true to its source material, we can expect to see Emi and Sadao’s friendship deepen as more paranormal creatures join the conflict. Vol. 3 begins with an apple that gives birth to a young girl who claims to be the daughter of Sadao and Emi. As the couple and their friends struggle with motherhood and other issues, the comedy and suspense are sure to erupt.

Read More:

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Cast

“The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” does have one truth that can be verified. The cast for Season 2 has been finalized. It’s at least clear who the Japanese dub cast is. The good news for fans of this series is that all of the main actors from Season 1 will return for Season 2. However, it’s not clear if this applies to international dubs.

If you’re a fan of the dub, you’ll be disappointed because you can no longer count on your favorite characters to have the same voice actor do them. But several English-speaking cast members have shown an interest in returning to the show via social media (via Twitter). While that’s not a definitive confirmation, it does show that the English dub for Season 2 will receive the same treatment as the Japanese dub.

White Fox handled the first season of The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, but Studio 3Hz will be taking over for season two. It was directed by Daisuke Chikushi, Yuuta Iino (22/7) is the character designer, and Ryousuke Nakanishi (Mekakucity Actors) is the composer. Many major staff members (Nakanishi and series composer Masahiro Yokotani) worked on the first season in the new studio, which is different from the original.

When it comes to the Devil, he is a part-timer. Demon King Satan and his general, Alsiel, flee to modern-day Japan after being routed by Hero Emilia. To refill his power, he has to act like a typical employee at a fast-food restaurant. However, he begins to like his new life as “Sadao Maou.”

Hataraku Maou-Sama! or The Devil Is a Part-Timer, Season 2 is now available! The show will premiere in July 2022.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 2 Trailer

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! is set to premiere in July of 2022. Watch the brand new trailer and read the series’ official synopsis down below.

Read More: