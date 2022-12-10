The District Attorney Discusses The Madera Murder-Suicide

Despite a tragic outcome in Tuesday’s murder-suicide resulting from domestic abuse, the department and local law enforcement did everything they could to keep Julie Bounds, 58, safe, according to Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.
According to Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue, her husband Monty Bounds, 60, shot her before turning the pistol on himself.
When it comes down to it, a restraining order is only a piece of paper, according to Moreno.
On October 30, Monty Bounds was first detained following a domestic disturbance involving his wife Julie in front of their residence on Avenue 12.
He allegedly resisted being taken into custody and was tased by a deputy. After being released on bail, Ms. Bounds said that she had been intimidated and harassed once more.
He was detained once more later that day.
His guns were taken during that time, and both an emergency protection order and a restraining order were issued.
However, on November 4th, a Madera superior court judge released him on bond so that he could await trial outside of jail, despite a deputy having spoken to the judge about raising the maximum bail.
Deputies arrived at the residence on Tuesday to check on the two people’s well-being and discovered them there dead from gunshot wounds. While horrific, Moreno claims that the legal system maintained the law and that she believes everything was done to assist Julie Bounds.
“There have been no repercussions since he was let go from custody. There were no service requests. There was no sign that anything was wrong.
Since Monty Bounds had missed his court appointment on December 1st, the judge decided to reschedule rather than issue an arrest warrant. It was rescheduled for later this month, according to Moreno, and he doesn’t believe it would have made a difference in this situation.
“Every day, our judges give it their all. Every day, they make hundreds of decisions and dial countless numbers, so it is incredibly heartbreaking when one of those calls goes horribly wrong.
The sheriff stated the gun used in the incident did not belong to Monty Bounds.
