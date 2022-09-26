The Driver In The Fatal H2oi Crash In Wildwood Just Wrecked A Car That Flew Through The Air, The Driver’s Father Says

According to court documents and a family member, the driver charged in a fatal crash at an unofficial car meet-up in Wildwood has a history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash.

One of the crashes that plagued Wildwood on Saturday night occurred at a “pop up” gathering called H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and the 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been charged with multiple counts of death by auto, assault by auto, and related charges.

It was reported that White, while driving a 2003 Infiniti, struck a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians at the intersection of Burk and Atlantic avenues at around 9:30 p.m. Both Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, who was crossing the street, and Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, Georgia, who was a passenger in a Honda Civic, succumbed to their wounds.

White’s father, Gerald T. White, told NJ Advance Media on Sunday night that this is not White’s first time in a serious accident.

Recently, his son flipped a Pontiac Supercharger while traveling at 80 miles per hour. He jumped up, and then he smacked the barrier twice, the older White said. When asked where the crash took place, he did not provide any details.

When asked what advice he would give his son, Gerald T. White said he would stress the importance of driving safely when operating a high-performance vehicle. It was clear to Gerald T. White that his son was involved in the car culture because he and his son worked on cars together.

While his father’s records show that his son Gerald J. White resides in Pittsburgh, the man’s current whereabouts are in Delaware, where he lives with his girlfriend and their young children. In this case, a recent Pennsylvania ticket has a Delaware mailing address.

According to records from New Jersey municipal courts, White has racked up thousands of dollars in fines and faced multiple license suspensions for driving-related offenses over the past decade.

The other drivers were not injured in any of the traffic violations listed on the New Jersey Courts website.

White has been ticketed twice in New Jersey in 2020 for driving with a suspended license, the most recent charges against him. It was the second time he was charged with failing to process a driver’s license, and both times he accepted plea deals.

Prior to that, in 2013 and 2011, White was also accused of driving while license suspended. The circumstances surrounding the four expulsions are unknown.

Five counts of driving without a license were filed because of an accumulation of parking citations. The $133 in fees for settling that charge were paid in cash.

The majority of the citations were issued to Elizabeth and Linden for offenses such as failing to wear a seatbelt, running a red light, making an improper turn, failing to carry proof of registration or insurance, obstructing traffic, and/or having excessively dark window tint.

In 2011, he was accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in property damage, but those charges were eventually dropped. The information provided by online court records is limited.