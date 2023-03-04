The Driver Was Detained After A Video Of Him Nearly Hitting Students At Their School Bus Stop Surfaced

A 35-year-old driver was detained by N.C. Highway Patrol officers early on Saturday morning on suspicion of nearly running over two students on Thursday as they crossed a road in Iredell County to get to their bus.
According to a statement from Master Trooper Christopher Casey, Statesville resident Joseph Graham Padgett Jr. was detained at the Iredell County Detention Center after being apprehended about 2:10 a.m. on a $20,000 bond.
Early on Friday, according to Casey, troopers seized Padgett’s 2011 Kia Soul from his residence. Where Padgett was discovered was kept a secret by the soldier.
According to Casey, the car matched the description of the one in the school bus video that was captured as the driver passed the stopped school bus on Old Mountain Road, just missing the students.
The trooper says Padgett will be charged with illegal passing, careless and reckless driving, driving while his licence was suspended, and passing a stopped school bus.
In a video posted by the Iredell-Statesville Schools, the bus driver zooms past a stopped car on the two-lane Old Mountain Road in the Statesville region while screaming from the bus. The footage shows the speeding car’s driver honking its horn as well.
Officials from Iredell-Statesville said in a statement that included a link to the video that “the video will rock you to your core.” Thursday morning, the mother of the kids told the channel that a guardian angel was keeping an eye on them.
According to school officials, the driver passed two cars whose owners had parked behind the bus. The Iredell-Statesville statement claims that the bus had extended its stop arm and flashing red lights. According to officials, the event took place about 6:15 am.
The students’ school of attendance was not disclosed by school administrators. The extent to which the driver may have exceeded the 45 mph limit was not disclosed by the troopers.
According to a statement from the school system, when a school bus has its red flashing lights on and its stop arms extended, students are either getting off or ready to board.
The message said, “We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. “Someone’s life is not worth driving while distracted.” The Mooresville and Troutman police departments, as well as the sheriff’s office, were praised by the Highway Patrol for their assistance with the investigation.
