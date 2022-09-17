The Fbi Has Made An Arrest In The Boston Children’s Hospital Bomb Hoax.

An arrest has been made, the FBI claims, in relation to the false bomb threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital.

The agency took to Twitter to make the arrest public.

A federal prosecutor named Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, as the suspect in this case. When she called in a bomb threat to the hospital on August 30th, she was arrested and charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat.

While I cannot speak to the alleged motivation in this case, I can say that health care providers who support and offer care to individuals with gender diversity and transgender identities and their families should be able to do so without fear.

There was no resistance when police came to arrest Leavy in her own home. A detention hearing on her case has been set for Friday at noon.

The Boston Children’s Hospital has received threats via phone twice in the past few weeks.

On September 9 at around 11:30 a.m., multiple police units were reportedly dispatched to the hospital in response to a threat.

An anonymous bomb threat on August 30 prompted a lockdown at the medical center and a sweep of the building by a bomb disposal team. There was nothing shady discovered, and nobody got hurt.

The Children’s Hospital in Boston has issued a warning to its employees about a rise in threats to the hospital as a result of the care it provides to transgender children and teenagers. Thursday, federal officials reported receiving dozens of hoax threats to the institution.

Some of these dangers come from a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that has emerged in recent years, while others stem from online misinformation about the procedures themselves.

The hospital issued a statement on social media earlier this month saying, “We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community.” The threats have come in the form of phone calls and emails.

According to a report by NBC News from earlier this year, Boston Children’s is not the only hospital to face this kind of online harassment and threats. Other children’s hospitals were also targeted in this report, specifically those in Omaha, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Even though the LGBTQ+ rights movement gained support from the Biden administration, the Southern Poverty Law Center found that hate groups are still actively mobilizing in 2021 to advance anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and ideology.

It is unclear whether this rhetoric was a motivating factor in the recent threats or whether other factors were at play.