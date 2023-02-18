The First Police Officer Is Decertified In California, He Explains Why

There is currently a decertified police officer in California. Former Fort Bragg police sergeant Christopher Awad voluntarily gave up his right to work as a law enforcement officer in the state. When a new rule went into force this year decertifying officers who engaged in major wrongdoing, he is the first and only person on this list to date.
In a Friday interview, Awad stated, “My life is a lot more straightforward. I’ll let you know that.
Awad Shared The Reason For Decertification
Awad first resisted sharing the reasons behind his decision to decertify himself.
Awad, who was twice named “Officer of the Year,” however, had his share of issues at the department in the small coastal city of Mendocino County, which is three hours’ drive from San Francisco. Three years ago, the department sacked him.
The District Attorney discovered in April 2020 that he knowingly omitted information from a prosecutor regarding his inappropriate interaction with a DUI suspect in a Bay Area hotel.
Awad told Internal Affairs investigators that his relationship would be irrelevant since he believed the woman’s issue was “going to resolve” in court. Records reveal that the DA informed him that he had “tanked” their case because that hadn’t happened yet.
The documents also reveal that the prosecutor believed Awad had a “piss poor” attitude and neglected to check the veracity of the police allegations. Awad expressed his frustration with having a number of huge cases, additional work, and little time off to an IA investigator at the time.
Awad accepted the incident and that what he did was improper in his interview with KTVU.
Awad, however, insisted that he had only the best of intentions when he decided to assist the DUI suspect, an undocumented lady who, if found guilty, would lose her DACA status and be sent back to her country of origin.
Awad claimed that the deportation penalty in her case did not seem appropriate, and he intervened on her behalf with the prosecution to have her case downgraded to a “wet and reckless,” which carries a lighter sentence.
Realizing his mistake, he regrets adding her as a Facebook friend and engaging in sexual activity with her while intoxicated at a motel.
He explained, “We made a one-night kind of error. “But the only justification is that her DACA status would be impacted if she had a misdemeanour DUI on her record. Because of this, I lost my job, and I’m wondering how much longer I’ll have to suffer as a result.”
Awad acknowledged that he “cut corners” with papers and didn’t adequately prepare for court, in addition to the tryst with the defendant.
“I accept responsibility for it. I ought to have been more positive, “added he. But I don’t think it was fair to dismiss me over it.
California was the most recent state in the nation to allow the decertification of peace officers as of January 1. It enables the Commission of Peace Officer Standards, or POST, to decertify police for grave misbehaviour, thereby forcing them out of their jobs for offences like sexual assault, perjury, and unjustifiable slaughter of people.
Public complaints about peace officers may be made to POST commissioners, and law enforcement agencies are obligated by law to report any major misbehaviour to POST within ten days. Also, police can appeal their cases.
The officer may also decide to decertify themselves, like Awad did.
Awad is currently residing outside of California and earning a living by trading stocks and detailing automobiles.
He claimed that he went above and beyond by decertifying himself in order to emotionally release himself from his past.
He added, “You know, giving up the degree was the morally right thing for me to do for myself. “I don’t want to return to the police force. I’ll tell you that my life is far less complicated.”
