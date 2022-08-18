“The Flash” Actor Ezra Miller Is Seeking Treatment For His Mental Health

According to a statement released through a spokesperson, Ezra Miller, who plays the title role in the upcoming DC picture “The Flash,” is now in therapy for mental health issues.

Miller explained that he has started continuing treatment for his mental health after realizing, “having recently gone through a moment of intense stress,” that he suffers from complicated mental health difficulties. For the people whose feelings I have hurt or alarmed, I sincerely apologize.

Miller, who is non-binary and prefers the pronouns “they” or “them,” continued, “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage of my life.”

Miller’s remark is the latest development in a series of legal troubles that have kept the actor in the spotlight and cast doubt on their continued presence in the film industry.

According to the Hawaii County Police Department, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii in March for disorderly conduct and harassment following an argument at a bar.

Miller, supposedly after posting bond in the amount of $500, was allowed to leave jail.

According to court documents, the harassment allegation was dropped after the actor entered a not-guilty plea and paid a $500 fine for disorderly behavior on April 19.

An incident at a private property in the Puna district, close to the town of Phoa, led to Miller’s arrest for second-degree assault earlier that day, as reported by the Hawaii Police Department. No criminal charges are pending at this time.

Miller was arrested on felony burglary charges on August 9 for allegedly stealing wine from a Stamford, Vermont house while the owners were out of town.

According to the press release, Miller will be arraigned on the burglary allegation on September 26 in Vermont Superior Court.

Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash,” is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery along with CNN, and has been asked about Miller’s future as the iconic character in light of the incidents.

Miller has played Flash/Barry Allen in several DC cinematic adaptations. Miller’s debut film as the character is due for release on June 23, 2023.

On an earnings call earlier this month, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gushed about “The Flash” and other future shows, stating, “We are quite pleased about them.”

This comes after months of fans demanding that Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash on the CW series that Warner Bros. Discovery also owns, be cast in the film instead of Miller. The forthcoming ninth season will be the last for that show.

As of April’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” release, Miller has only made one more movie appearance.