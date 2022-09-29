The ‘gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper Coolio Dies At The Age Of 59

In an interview with CNN, Coolio’s friend and manager Jarez Posey confirmed the rapper’s death. Coolio was a major star of the 1990s, when his songs “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” topped the charts. He was 59.

Coolio reportedly passed away on Wednesday afternoon, according to Posey.

There was a lack of immediate information regarding the circumstances.

Upon CNN’s inquiry, Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott confirmed that at 4 p.m. local time, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call on the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. for reports of a medical emergency. They found a man who was unresponsive upon their arrival, so they did “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes.”

According to Scott, the patient “was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.”

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Sheila Finegan, Coolio’s talent manager, said in a statement provided to CNN.

We will all miss him greatly for the impact his talent had on the world. We appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from fans around the world since learning of his death. Send your condolences to Coolio’s family and friends.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips expressed his sorrow as well, recalling fond times spent with the musician.

“You have no idea how shocked I am. One of the kindest and most hilarious people I’ve ever known, Coolio was a dear friend. Making Red Water in Cape Town was a highlight of our trip, and we had a blast competing against each other in the kitchen. He was truly unique. “Epic, Legendary, and I’ll miss him,” Phillips wrote on Twitter.

The rapper was a “huge hoops fan,” according to former NBA player Matt Bonner, who recalled his time with Coolio in a Twitter post. A few years ago, we invited him to a game. crowd size at a Spurs Overtime concert was the largest ever recorded.