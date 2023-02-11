The Gilded Age Season 2 Cast, Release Date And Trailer

This article contains all of the information currently available about the upcoming HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age season 2, including its release date, trailer, cast, and narrative details.
For British television, Downton Abbey was a huge hit in the 2010s. In 2022, Julian Fellowes, the show’s creator, debuted a new series called The Gilded Age.
It’s set in New York City in the 1880s, which was “a moment of great economic transformation, of huge fortunes earned and lost, and the emergence of a gap between old money and new money.”
Following last year’s renewal for a second season, here is what we know about The Gilded Age Season 2.
Contents
Gilded Age Season 2 Release Date
There is no confirmed date for Season 2 of The Gilded Age at this time, but there is every reason to expect it to premiere around late 2023.
In February of last year, HBO confirmed that the show would be returning for a second season. “Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have captured us with their tale of late 19th century New York City excess,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO.
“Our friends at Universal Television and we are thrilled to be continuing our journey with this phenomenal cast and crew for Season 2.”
HBO announced the start of Season 2 filming in May with a shot of series regulars Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon in the middle of a scene. The production officially concluded up in November, as verified by star Louisa Jacobson.
Related: Who Is George Russell Based On: When And What To Expect From The Gilded Age Season 2?
Gilded Age Season 2 Cast
Season 2 of The Gilded Age will have a significantly larger cast, with 24 series regulars.
Here is a list of the significant returning cast members, as reported by Deadline.
- Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn
- Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
- Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn
- Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
- Morgan Spector as George Russell
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
- Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Simon Jones as Van Rhijn’s butler Bannister
- Jack Gilpin as the Russells’ butler Church
Along with Nathan Lane’s Ward McAllister, John Douglas Thompson’s Arthur Scott, Ashlie Atkinson’s Mamie Fish, Claybourne Elder’s John Adams, and Ward Horton’s Charles Fane, Audra McDonald will reprise her role as Dorothy Scott.
Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Claym, and
Gilded Age Season 2 Plot
“The Gilded Age was a period of great economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of the furious struggle between old money and new,” begins the official story synopsis for Season 2 of The Gilded Age.
On East 61st Street, Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook reside across the street from the obscenely wealthy George and Bertha Russell, whose rivalry is obvious.
Source: HBO
The Russells are a driven couple who want to make it to the top of New York’s social and financial worlds. Peggy Scott, a close friend of Marian’s and confidante in the city of Brooklyn, is making her own way in the world of the Black elite. Will the old social norms survive in this glistening new era, or will everything be up for grabs?
Fellowes told Us Weekly that he was pleased with the development of Season 2, while he acknowledged that some viewers could object to the show’s new course.
If you want your audience to care about the characters, he continued, “then all they’ll ask you to do is make their favorite character happy.”
That’s the common question I get. Make so-and-so happy, make her happy, make him happy; of course, if you succeeded in doing so, there wouldn’t be anything to watch. The only thing you’d get out of watching would be a bunch of smiley folks having a good time.
Where Can I Watch the Gilded Age Season 2 Trailer?
Sorry, but there isn’t a trailer for Season 2 of The Gilded Age just yet. Here’s the Season 1 trailer if you’re unfamiliar with the show and want a sneak peek:
Where Can I Watch The Gilded Age Season 2
Once Season 2 of The Gilded Age airs, it can be viewed on HBO and HBO Max. It will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.