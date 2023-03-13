The Glory Season 2 Release Date: Where To Watch It?

The Glory Season 2 Release Date will be talked about in this article. If you’ve watched any of episode eight of The Glory’s first season, you’ve undoubtedly wondered where the retribution went. We have been anticipating Moon Dong-(Song sun’s Hye-kyo) long-promised descent into hell on her tormentors for almost as long as she has.
As the final episode came around, there wasn’t much revenge yet. If things continue as they are, the retaliation will have been served cold before being heated back to room temperature, which could cause future gastrointestinal upset. That’s your payback, then.
But it’s a two-parter, doesn’t worry! The following eight episodes will show how the noose is getting tighter around the evil Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-Yeon) and her vile friendship group since Netflix has already confirmed a return.
The Glory Season 2 Release Date
The Glory Season 2 Release Date was on March 10, 2023, as stated by Netflix. Hence, the beautiful, delicious conclusion won’t have to wait for eternity.
The pictures they shared in the tweet don’t say much, but at least one thing is revealed: a bloodied Jae-jun. The remaining scenes are more mysterious: Interestingly, her love interest and Go teacher Yeo-Jeong is playing a game with Yeon-master jin’s world spouse Jung Sung-il as Yeon-jin is on the phone outside in the snow and Dong-eun is looking stern and disturbed (when is she not, really?).
The Glory Season 2 Trailer
The preview reveals that part two appears to be packed with a truly` brutal vengeance, in contrast to part one’s gradual burn: fire, gore, and prophecies of horrible doom for the seemingly unrepentant Yeon-jin.
Screams, money boxes, fighting in the church aisles, and a lot of menacing grins are there. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal how Dong-eun plans to exact her revenge, it is fairly obvious that there will be enough of it. But will her acts help Dong-soul sun’s recovery? Though we sincerely hope so, it doesn’t appear likely.
The Glory Season 2 Cast
Naturally, it’s the same bunch of characters played by the same stars, because their story remains very much unfinished.
So that means:
• Song Hye-kyo (Dong-eun)
• Lim Ji-yeon (Yeon-jin)
• Kim Hieora (Sa-ra)
• Jung Sung-il (Do-yeong)
• Cha Joo-young (Hye-jeong)
• Lee Do-hyun (Ju Yeo-jeong)
• Park Sung-hoon (Jeon Jae-jun)
And if there’s no more of Yeom Hye-ran’s Kang Hyeon-nam, then frankly, we riot. The domestic-abuse victim-turned-stealth detective is one of our all-time favorites, and she must be protected at all costs. She will get to eat stew and eggs at the dinner table with her daughter again!
Plot Of The Glory Season 2
It is reasonable to assume that Dong-plan suns will succeed, though probably not without some bumps in the road and, perhaps, some reflection on the existential cost of retaliation (like missing out on decades of living).
We have known from the beginning, thanks to a very intricate series of flashbacks, that Dong-eun intends to make the lives of her bullies miserable while they are still on Earth (and fair enough — the bullying scenes themselves were painful, some would argue gratuitously so), and that the plan appears to involve turning the gang against one another. Death is too simple; the vengeful angel wants them to endure similar suffering to hers.
Myeong-oh was the first person Dong-eun turns against; she persuaded him to steal DNA samples in order to establish Jae-innocence jun’s and disprove Do-young as the biological father of Yeon-daughter. jin’s It appears that Dong-eun did not kill Myeong-oh, thus we must ascertain who did before the closing credits.
