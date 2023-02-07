The governor of Missouri has denied clemency for a man facing execution

Raheem Taylor is scheduled to be put to death in Missouri by lethal injection for the murders of his girlfriend and her three children. On Monday, Governor Mike Parson said that he will not grant clemency to Raheem Taylor and will not postpone the execution.
At the state jail in Bonne Terre on Tuesday evening, the execution of Taylor, who is 58 years old, is slated to take place.
The facts of his guilt in this terrible triple homicide remain, despite his self-serving claim of innocence,” “According to a statement made by Republican Parson, “. “In accordance with the order of the court, the state of Missouri will carry out the penalties imposed on Taylor and bring about justice for the four innocent lives he took.
In spite of a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, asking Parson to give a stay of execution, Parson chose not to do so and announced his decision. According to what Johnson stated, “the evidence that was offered at trial does not sustain Mr. Taylor’s conviction.”
Separately, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious organisations petitioned the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, Wesley Bell, to reconsider his decision not to ask a judge for a new hearing on Taylor’s claim that he was not even in Missouri when the killings occurred. Taylor maintains that he was not even in the country at the time the killings took place.
According to the letter, Bell has “a clear opportunity here to liberate an innocent Black man whose case was replete with prosecutorial wrongdoing, police coercion and brutality, and incompetent assistance of counsel.” Bell should take advantage of this opportunity.
But Bell claimed that his office would not have pursued the death penalty even though “we believe the jury got the verdict right.” Bell made this declaration in a statement that was released on Monday “in coming to the conclusion that Taylor was guilty, and that he would not be requesting a new hearing.
In the meantime, former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, whose office was in charge of the prosecution of the case in 2004, stated to the Associated Press that Taylor’s assertions of innocence are “nonsense.” “and that there is an abundance of evidence that points to him being guilty.
On Sunday, Taylor participated in the worship session that was being held at the Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis by calling in. He expressed gratitude to all who had supported him.
Taylor addressed the congregation while the Reverend Darryl Gray held a cellphone up to the microphone and urged them to “please continue to let God use you, to work through you, as a vessel because time is one of my most valuable commodities and we only have a small amount of that time, and none of it can be replaced.” Gray was holding the phone up while Taylor spoke.
Taylor, who once went by the first name Leonard, lived in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings with Angela Rowe and her three children, Alexus Conley, AcQreya Conley, and Tyrese Conley. Alexus Conley was 10 years old, while AcQreya Conley and Tyrese Conley were 6 and 5 years old, respectively. On November 26, 2004, Taylor checked in for her journey to California.
