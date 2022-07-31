The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 Trailer Released

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be pleased to hear that the drama will return for a fifth season, as Gilead is a gloomy and unpleasant place to visit. Before the premiere of season four, the actors announced the show’s December 2020 renewal.

Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are happy to be able to continue telling these stories with our wonderful cast and crew, and we cannot wait to return to the air with season four next year.”

But is this the final season? Miller revealed in another interview with THR that he “doesn’t know” if season five will be the last.

“We’ve discussed it, and [Elisabeth Moss] and I have discussed it, and the writing staff and I have discussed it extensively, exactly where we’re heading precisely, but I feel that after this season, it’s a good moment to reevaluate.”

In an interview for Deadline’s Contenders TV virtual event, he elaborated: “I’m never going to stop… I’m not so ready to say, “You know, let’s just walk away,” because the crew created a fantastic television show.

Head of scripted originals at Hulu, Jordan Helman, told Deadline that ending the show in a “creative manner that seems genuine” is of the highest significance. “We have not yet arrived at a solution,” he added. I anticipate that we will be able to address this issue in the next months.

It appears that the solution may involve a spin-off series centered on Margaret Atwood’s recent source material.

“The debut of The Testaments on Hulu and the eventual cancellation of The Handmaid’s Tale are connected,” Helman explained. “We are determining that as we speak.”

Since then, though, it has been announced that a sixth season is also in the works, so perhaps there is more terrible, dystopian future life to come.

However, this is a problem for future us. In the meantime, let’s examine season five of The Handmaid’s Tale in greater detail.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 Cast

Gilead isn’t exactly the safest place to be, and just because June ran away to Canada doesn’t mean that everyone else is now safe.

But if most of the main characters do come back, it looks like the following will all be in season five of The Handmaid’s Tale:

• Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

• Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

• Madeline Brewer as Janine

• Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

• O-T Fagbenle as Luke

• Max Minghella as Nick

• Samira Wiley as Moira

• Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

• Amanda Brugel as Rita

Christine Ko, who stars on Hawaii Five-0, has joined the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Christine Ko, who is also in the comedy show Dave, will play Lily regularly. Lily will add to the tension of the show since she is said to be “a tough, resourceful Gilead refugee who now leads the resistance movement.”

Genevieve Angelson from the show New Amsterdam has also been cast in a recurring role.

TVLine says that her new bad guy, Mrs. Wheeler, is a lot like Serena Joy Waterford and is also the reason why Gilead is becoming more popular in Toronto.

May God’s favor be upon you! We have finally acquired an officially announced release date for season five.

The new season will debut on Hulu on September 14, 2022, with a two-part launch episode. That’s the US release, obviously – no UK date has been revealed yet, but it will follow shortly after on Channel 4, like with past seasons.

“June struggles to reestablish her identity and purpose as she faces penalties for killing Commander Waterford,” reads a teaser from Hulu.

“The widowed Serena strives to build her reputation in Toronto as Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he strives to reform Gilead and climb in power. June, Luke, and Moira confront Gilead from a distance as they continue their attempt to save and reconnect with Hannah.”

The show was taped in its normal site of Ontario, Canada.

From the middle of February through the middle of March, the Brantford area was the site of production for the television series Ruby Road. It’s claimed that Ruby Road is the production name of The Handmaid’s Tale (ruby red like the Handmaid’s cloaks… get it?)

The additional notice stated that filming would take place on several streets and at a private property in and around the Ontario area, including Brantford. They vowed to be considerate of their surroundings and keep the noise to a minimum (at least during the evenings).

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia, had also previously indicated shooting would begin in February 2022 to The Independent.

Brugel also shared a video from backstage titled “season 5” and showed a chair with the name Rita written on it, which she posted on February 9.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 Trailer

Yes, the first teaser trailer for season five is out, and Commander Fred Waterford’s death will have big effects.

“They are going to fight? Let’s fight,’ says the YouTube caption for the trailer.

