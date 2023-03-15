The Head of a Missing Man From Mississippi was Discovered, his Lawyer Said

According to a recently released independent autopsy, Rasheem Carter, a Black man from Mississippi who went missing at the end of last year after alleging he was being targeted by white men in his community, was found dead with his head severed from his body.
The results have led Carter’s family to demand a federal investigation into his death, with them arguing that the police’s conclusion that no foul play was involved is not credible. According to NBC News, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said the department still believed there was no foul play involved in Carter’s death because the available evidence “didn’t suggest anything.”
“Nothing is being swept under the rug,” Houston said Tuesday. “There’s nothing to hide.” According to Houston, the police are waiting for the results of search warrants before concluding that no foul play took place.
“One thing is for certain … This was not a natural killing. This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed.”
In a press conference on Monday, attorney Ben Crump announced the results of an autopsy report from the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office will be made public.
Carter’s mother, Tiffany Carter, revealed during a news conference that her son was reported missing two days after his last sighting in Laurel, Mississippi last October, days after notifying her and the police that he had been the object of harassment by white guys in the neighborhood.
On the 2nd of November, roughly a month after his disappearance, the 25-year-remains old’s were discovered in a wooded area south of Taylorsville. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office stated it “had no cause to assume foul play was involved” when they originally found Carter’s death last year, according to a statement issued on Facebook a day after he was found.
Many of the neighborhood, doubtful that no foul play was involved, responded to the sheriff’s original statement with quiet, nonviolent protests. Autopsy results indicating a lack of clarity regarding the cause and mode of death were reported by the medical examiner.
The report adds that it was difficult to pinpoint an exact time frame for the injuries because of the state the remains were in during the autopsy and that signs of animal activity on the remains further complicated matters. Crump and his co-counsel Carlos Moore have asked for a federal investigation into Carter’s death to be launched by the Department of Justice.
Crump claims that Carter’s head was separated from his body and that the spinal cord was found in a location distinct from Carter’s head. Crump claims that some of Carter’s cadaveric remains have yet to be located.
The results of the autopsy were released by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference. The report states that it was difficult to determine the precise timeline of the injuries due to the condition of the remains at the time of the autopsy and that there were signs of animal activity on the remains.
The medical examiner found that the cause and manner of death are both undetermined in the report.
“They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing, and what that tells us is, this was a nefarious act. This was an evil act. Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter. And we cannot let them get away with this,” Crump said.
When it comes to finding out what happened to Carter, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is lending a hand. The agency would not comment further, citing an ongoing investigation, and referred all inquiries to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for a statement. According to Ricky McDonald, president of the NAACP chapter in Jefferson County, “Clearly Rasheem’s death was not a natural death,” during the press conference.
“After Rasheem was found shortly after law enforcement there says that it was no foul play. How can it not be foul play when his body was dismembered? How can it not be foul play when his body parts was scattered all over the land in which he was found.”
Days before he was reported missing, Carter addressed with his mother his concerns for his safety revealed in a text exchange between the two. Carter began his threatening text message by naming the person he felt was watching him, and he continued, “if anything happens… he’s responsible for it. … He got these guys wanting to kill me,” his mother read him some text messages during the press conference.
“My son told me that it was three truckloads of white guys trying to kill him. And at the time that he told me, as a mother, you know, I had to think fast. So I told him to go to the police station because I felt in my heart they would serve and protect like they are obligated to do,” Tiffany Carter said.
According to Tommy Cox, chief of the neighboring Laurel Police Department, who filed the initial missing persons case after the family came to them for help, Carter had made two visits to the Taylorsville Police Department before he vanished. Taylorsville PD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
“This doesn’t seem like the act of just one individual,” Crump said during the press conference. “It kind of lines up with what Tiffany said, there was a lynch mob of three trucks chasing her son before he went missing.”
