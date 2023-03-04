The Jury Couldn’t Decide Who Killed 6-year-old Isabel Celis

Christopher Clements’ guilt or innocence in the abduction and death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis cannot be decided by the jury.
During the course of two days, the jury deliberations lasted around seven hours.
Judge James Marner ruled a mistrial after accepting the jury’s claim that it was unable to reach a unanimous decision.
A mistrial does provide the prosecution the option to retry the case. In a statement, the Pima County Attorney’s Office announced that they would seek a new trial. A new jury will be among those. Prosecutors, however, claim that they are unsure of the exact date of the new jury selection.
#BREAKING: A MISTRIAL has been declared in the Tucson murder trial for Christopher Clements, charged with kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.
The jury gave the judge a note saying they were deadlocked on the murder charge.
This comes just months after he was… https://t.co/kLBlNycPy7 pic.twitter.com/5xfdC3Q98s
— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) March 3, 2023
The 2012 disappearance of Isabel Celis received attention from both domestic and foreign sources.
The mystery grew deeper as it became unclear how the little child could have been taken from an occupied house without being noticed.
The girl’s father, Sergio Celis, was initially suspected. He appeared oddly calm, according to the public, when he dialled 911. Sergio Celis was sought after by Tucson Police for a while as a suspect, but the case became cold because he was never charged.
Later, in 2017, Christopher Clements came forward and informed the FBI that he knew where to look for the girl’s remains and that he would divulge that knowledge in exchange for the dismissal of some other charges.
He took the team of investigators to a rural location north of Tucson, where Trico and Avra Valley roads converge. Detectives discovered scattered bones there with DNA that matched Isabel Celis.
As detectives examined Clements more closely, they discovered that on the day Isabel Celis vanished, his cell phone had been connected to a tower that spanned the region where her remains were found.
He had looked for terms like “body found in desert,” “trace evidence on body,” and “Isabel Celis sexy,” according to a scan of his ipad and computer.
A vast number of pictures of young females in provocative poses were also stored in a password-protected folder on his iPad.
In court, Clement’s defence argued that the pictures were character assassination and unconnected to the matter at hand. They criticised the cell phone tracking as being unreliable and asserted that knowing information about a crime, such as the location of Isabel Celis’ bones, did not automatically make someone a criminal.
In order to cast doubt on Clements’ culpability, the Clements defence team mostly brought up the possibility that Sergio Celis was involved in the girl’s disappearance.
Sergio Celis was called as a witness by the prosecution, and they directly questioned him about his involvement in his daughter’s death in an effort to diffuse the situation. He responded, “Definitely not.”
