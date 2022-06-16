The Kardashians Season 2, Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date

“The Kardashians” is back with a brand new series that gives viewers an all-access ticket into the life of the family you know and love. Khloé and Kylie Jenner bring the cameras back for a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on in their lives. This series takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through the highs and lows of life in the public eye, from the demands of running multi-billion dollar corporations to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs.

Along with Fulwell’s 73 partners Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones, executive producer Danielle King serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, which she also created.

The Kardashians Season 2 Plot

Because things move so quickly in the Kardashian household, there will be lots of interesting tidbits to dig up that we’ll be eager to learn about.

It’s been over a year since the first season of Kourtney and Travis’s reality show premiered, but they’ve already tied the knot (sort of) three times. In season one, the couple allowed cameras into their doctor’s appointments as they anxiously tried to get pregnant.

Kim’s divorce from Kanye has become extremely contentious, in part because she has made her connection with Pete the subject of media attention. If you want to take things to the extreme, Ye made a claymation music video for his song “Easy” in which a facsimile of Pete Wentz was buried and decapitated.

Even though Kim has been so careful about how much of Kanye’s mental health she allows cameras to see, there’s no way they’ll be able to completely avoid the issue.

When it was found that Tristan had not only cheated on Khloe but had also covertly gotten another woman pregnant during their time together, Khloe’s plans to restore her relationship with Tristan fell through. In the season one finale, Khloe pledged to leave him while she concentrated on raising their baby True.

The Kardashians Season 2 Cast

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, the 41-year-old model, television personality, socialite, and entrepreneur, is adored by her legions of adoring admirers throughout the world. The E! reality series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ which launched her career as an actor and brought her widespread acclaim, was a particular hit with viewers. Kim and Kourtney also starred in two spinoff programs, ‘Kourtney Takes New York and Miami’. Season 2 will continue to focus on her personal life, including her divorce from Kanye West, her current relationship with Pete Davidson, and her children’s lives.

Thank you guys for an amazing season! Tonight is the season finale of #TheKardashians Tune in to @kardashianshulu tonight at 9p PT / 12a ET on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/SPZLdnkOuC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner,

Kris Jenner,

Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian.

Even though the core Kardashian family is already quite large, there is always room for more members, and this clan’s globe continues to grow.

Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim Kardashian for the past nine months, is expected to make an appearance in the new cast. At first, Kim kept their affair a secret from the cameras, but she’s gradually begun talking openly about her feelings for the Saturday Night Live star.

As of right now, he hasn’t appeared on the screen. Will he make his on-screen debut as he becomes a more integral part of her life? Hopefully, this will be the case!

Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, has also become an important part of her life, and he was thrilled to appear alongside her on camera throughout the first season. We may expect to see him more now that they’re married and moving forward in their life together.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband Scott Disick has also been open about how difficult it is for him to adjust to being out of the picture, but he remains close to Khloe Kardashian.

Season two of The Kardashians has yet to be confirmed by Disney. There has only been one season on Hulu and Disney+ so far, so it’s hard to say when the next one will be available.

In April 2022, season one premiered on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide. Season two of The Kardashians could premiere as early as April 2023, if the first season’s timeline holds.

We don’t expect Disney to announce a release date for Season 2 of The Kardashians any time soon, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as they do.

The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer

“The Kardashians” Season 2 has yet to be teased or trailered. As soon as it is available, we’ll post an update here.

Here You can Watch The Previous Season Trailer: