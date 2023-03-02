The Man Captured On Camera Killing Another Man Appeared In Court With No Bond

According to the St. Louis Metro Police, the two individuals had been involved in a brawl at a petrol station located directly across the street prior to the deadly gunshot.
On Monday morning, Saldana was walking down Tucker Boulevard when he was first struck by a round in the back and then by a bullet to the head. Thomas fled the scene after the shooting, but the SLMPD was able to locate him later that day.
According to Captain Christi Marks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, “the homicide that took place on the 27th (of February) and was filmed on cell phone has been widely distributed on social media.”
“The activities of the culprit were followed on security camera as they went from the time of the event to the time of his arrest by the detectives. It is suspected that the suspect and the victim were embroiled in a personal quarrel prior to the occurrence of this incident.”
During the bond hearing for Thomas that took place on Wednesday afternoon, a lawyer stated that the suspect has struggled with homelessness, suffers from mental illness, is dependent on drugs, and has been a victim of violent crime in the past.
Investigators claim that high-ranking law enforcement authorities, such as police captains, are now working on solutions to the problem of crime in the downtown area.
This coming weekend will feature the Arch Madness Basketball Tournament as well as the home opener for St. Louis City SC, therefore the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will increase their traffic patrols, and some venues have hired additional security personnel.
“(Police leaders) are actively engaging with various neighbourhood groups as well as companies in the area to come up with different types of patrol strategies that can either be renovated or revised,”
At a news conference held on Wednesday morning, the SLMPD announced that they will be increasing the amount of technology they use to monitor traffic, in addition to implementing bike patrols, mobile cameras, and other similar measures.
The venues that are holding the activities have furthermore hired additional security. Visitors to the downtown area are urged by the police to park safely and to leave their firearms at home.
SLMPD claims that some of these patrol methods will remain in place even after major events have concluded in order to prevent shootings like the ones that were broadcast across the world on Monday.
