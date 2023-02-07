The Man Who Stole Animals From The Dallas Zoo Wants To Steal More If He Gets Out Of Jail

According to affidavits for an arrest warrant that were obtained by The Dallas Morning News on Monday, the man who was arrested in connection with a series of incidents at the Dallas Zoo, including cut enclosures and missing animals, told police he intends to return to the zoo and steal again if he is released from jail. The incidents include cutting enclosures and missing animals.
The recently discovered court records shed light on previously unknown aspects of the enigma surrounding the events that took place in the Dallas Zoo over the past few weeks, which were reported on all over the world. A 24-year-old man named Davion Irvin was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Dallas County jail after being seen at The Dallas World Aquarium.
According to the affidavits, Irvin told investigators how he was able to sneak into the zoo multiple times by avoiding security, and he also outlined his plans to steal additional animals from the facility. Irvin was spotted at The Dallas World Aquarium.
Irvin has been charged with two counts of burglary as well as six counts of animal cruelty. He told the police that he “liked animals.” A request for comment was sent to his counsel, but he did not respond.
The loss of the clouded leopard named Nova on January 13 was reported to be the first serious event to occur at the zoo. Nova was located unhurt many hours after her departure.
According to the affidavits, Irvin stated that he had every intention of taking Nova with him, but that he “could only manage to pet it” when she climbed to the top of the fence and he was “unable to return it.
Read More:
- Children Abducted From Missouri Were Discovered In A Florida Grocery Store Nearly A Year After Their Disappearance
- Maryland Teenager Convicted Guilty Of Killing The Husband Of A Police Official