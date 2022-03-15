The Mayor of Washington, D.C., Has Requested $3 Million in Covid-19 Stimulus Funding for the Construction of Blm Plaza| Breaking News!

According to emails, mayor Muriel Bowser sought $3 million in national stimulus funds from President Joe Biden’s Corona Virus stimulus package to support the development of Washington, D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.

On June 16, many senior workers in Bowser’s office showed in an email thread that the mayor planned to demand $3 million from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act stimulus package for the city’s “streetscapes & beautification” account.

This would be spent on additional initiatives throughout the city’s fiscal year 2022, spanning from October 20,21, to September 20,22. Breitbart News got the emails and published them.

The White House accepted or refused Bowser’s FY2022 budget request to transfer Corona Virus stimulus cash to BLM Plaza.

On the other side, the $3 million number is related to the project expenditures disclosed in a press release by Bowser soon after the plaza’s construction was completed at the end of October.

The Mayor of Washington, DC, has declared that BLM Plaza has been permanently captured.

Bowser noted in a press release stating that a further $3 million investment would be made in the forthcoming months to rehabilitate neighboring walkways and create a more unified public area around the monument.

Doing memorial works and installing new seats, lights, indications, and street trees.

During the universal unrest that supported the police shooting of George Floyd in June 2020, Bowser blocked two roadways nearby the White House to vehicular traffic to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural in commemoration of the BLM action and remembrance of Floyd.

BLM Plaza was originally intended to be a temporary “art project.” Still, one year later, in July 2021, the mayor said that work would transform the monument into a permanent area in the nation’s capital, making it into the twenty-first century.

One of Bowser’s “good memories” was when past Rep. John Lewis paid a visit to the plaza simply weeks before he died of pancreatic cancer in July 2020; she stated after the plaza’s construction was finished in October.

He placed Black Lives Matter Plaza as a reference of good difficulty, and we are convinced that it will proceed to function as a thought-provoking meeting area.

“We will proceed to plan and act in pursuit of a perfect union,” Bowser stated, alluding to the civil rights symbol.

Saesha Carlile was one of the Bowser administration workers engaged in the June 16 email exchange that disclosed the mayor’s stimulus money request for BLM Plaza.

Marc Scott, Chief Operating Officer of the D.C. Office of Contracting and Procurement, and Nancy Hapeman, Deputy Chief Procurement Officer of the D.C. Office of Contracting and Procurement.

Bowser’s office, Carlile, Scott, and Hapeman did not respond to requests for comment.

After discovering that Bowser requested federal COVID-19 stimulus monies for BLM Plaza, various Black Lives Matter movement leaders and other similar groups are being questioned about the cash bonanza their charitable organizations earned during the 2020 riots.

Since October, Monica Cannon-Grant, a prominent Boston-area Black Lives Matter activist with links to major Democratic senators, has been the subject of a federal investigation for allegedly embezzling funds from her social justice group, which she claimed earned millions of dollars in 2020.

In October, Cannon-husband Grant was charged with mortgage fraud and sentenced to jail after portraying her charity as his personal property while applying for a mortgage in May.

Last week, in a podcast broadcast, she stated that federal investigators “used him to explore me.”

The BLM Global Network Foundation, the charity representing the national BLM movement, voluntarily ceased fundraising in early February after a Washington Examiner investigation discovered that the group had no known leader in charge of the tens of millions of dollars it had raised in 2020 since May.

The national BLM group, which has been accused of financial misconduct by local BLM activists and chapters for years,

Additionally, the governments of California and Washington threatened the company with legal action in February for neglecting to provide financial information beginning in 2020.

In February, the national BLM group was also banned from Amazon’s charitable giving program, AmazonSmile, for failing to adhere to state standards around the country.