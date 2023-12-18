The Mexican State of Guanajuato Was the Site of 16 Fatal Gunshots During the Christmas Season!

According to authorities, twelve individuals were murdered when gunmen stormed a Christmas party in Salvatierra, a town in the north-central Mexican state of Guanajuato, early on Sunday morning.
Salamanca was also the site of a shooting death, according to state prosecutors, who did not elaborate on the incident.
After a Christmas party, or “posada,” the victims in Salvatierra were reportedly gunned down as they were leaving an event hall, according to local media.
The Jalisco cartel and local gangs supported by the Sinaloa cartel have engaged in violent turf wars in Guanajuato. The greatest murder rate in Mexico has historically been in this state.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, an attack occurred at a bar in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, resulting in the murder of three individuals and wounding four others, according to authorities.
“The safety of the public and that of our visitors, was never at risk,” stated Quintana Roo state prosecutors, who added that an initial investigation suggested the shooting “may have been a dispute involving retail drug sales.”
However, tourists have been slain in the past during gunfights between local Tulum drug gangs.
Two tourists were murdered in a restaurant in Tulum in 2021; one was a German and the other was a travel blogger from California who was born in India. It seems like they got caught in the middle of a gunfight between two drug dealers.
Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum are just a few of the Caribbean beach resorts in Mexico that were warned to “exercise increased situational awareness” after nightfall earlier this year by the U.S. State Department.
