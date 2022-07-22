The Miz Net Worth 2022: Biography Income Career Assets

Early Life

Michael Gregory Mizanin was born in Parma, Ohio, on October 8, 1980, and is most known for his role as The Miz. In the aftermath of his parents’ break-up, Donnie became his stepfather and Jimmy and Tonia were his step-siblings. Mizanin attended Normandy High School, where he was a member of the yearbook staff, the student government, and the basketball and cross-country team captains.

Miami University (also known as Miami of Ohio) and the Theta Chi fraternity were the two institutions he attended after high school. Before appearing on “The Real World” in 2001, he completed business classes at the university’s Richard T. Farmer School of Business.

Career in Reality TV

His alter-ego The Miz was born when he joined the set of “The Real World’s” tenth season. His appearances on “The Gauntlet” (2003–2004), “The Inferno” (2004), “Battle of the Sexes 2” (2004–2005), and a second season of “The Inferno II” on “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” followed (2005).

Battle of the Seasons and The Inferno II” winner Mizanin appeared on Bravo’s “Battle of the Network Reality Stars” in 2004. “Fear Factor” (2006), “Ghost Hunters” (2008), “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” (2009), and “Family Game Night” (2010) followed him (2014). Since 2017, The Miz has hosted MTV’s “The Challenge: Champions vs. Stars,” which has since been relaunched in 2018. “Cannonball” premiered in the USA in 2020, with Mizanin hosting the show.

Professional Wrestling Career

Michael began training for Ultimate Pro Wrestling in 2003 and fought in season four of “WWE Tough Enough” for $1 million and a WWE contract the following year. Despite finishing second, the WWE awarded him a developmental deal and sent him to Georgia to train with Bill DeMott at Deep South Wrestling. For two WWE dark matches in July 2005, The Miz and Matt Cappotelli worked together until Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December.

When Mizanin joined Ohio Valley Wrestling in early 2006, he was featured in a “Miz TV” section on the company’s television show. It was on September 1, 2006, when The Miz made his debut in the ring against Tatanka, and he went undefeated for the next three months. ECW, WWE’s Extreme Championship Wrestling brand, drafted him to “Miz TV” on “SmackDown!” in March 2007 as an interview segment.

The Miz and John Morrison defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and Matt Hardy in November 2007 to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. “The Dirt Sheet” and “Word Up,” two WWE web shows, were created for the duo. It was in October 2009 that Michael became the United States Champion and a month later, he and Big Show became the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Miz became the first WWE wrestler to hold three championships at the same time with this victory, and later that year, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match and the WWE Championship. He became a Grand Slam and Triple Crown champion when he won the Intercontinental Championship in July of 2012. In 2018, he paired up with Asuka to win $100,000 for the charity organization Rescue Dogs Rock in the Mixed Match Challenge competition. The SmackDown Tag Team Championships were won by Mizanin and Morrison in February 2020, and both were drafted to Raw in October.

Personal Life

On February 20, 2014, Michael married Maryse Ouellet, a French-Canadian wrestler, in the Bahamas. While moving to Austin and subsequently Thousand Oaks in the months following Monroe’s birth on March 27, 2018, the couple welcomed a second child named Madison into their lives on September 20, 2019, who they named Madison after Monroe’s older sister.

Championships and Accomplishments

Aside from the WWE Championship, The Miz has won eight Intercontinental Championships, four WWE Tag Team Championships, two WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, two World Tag Team Championships, and two WWE United States Championships. Tag Team of the Year honors went to John Morrison and Mizanin in 2008, and he took home the Money in the Bank trophy in 2010.

Wrestler of the Year by “Rolling Stone” magazine and “Pro Wrestling Illustrated” placed him #1 on their 2011 list for the best 500 singles wrestlers. With Chris Cage, he also won the Ohio Valley Wrestling Tag Team Championships in 2006 and the Deep South Wrestling Heavyweight Championships in 2005.

Investing in property

For $2.35 million, Michael and Maryse purchased a mansion in Austin, Texas, then sold it for $2.64 million in July 2019.

They had owned a property in Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon district, which they sold for roughly $3 million.

In August of this year, Miz and Mrs. Miz paid $6.4 million for a massive property in Thousand Oaks, California. The 10,400-square-foot house, which lies on 1.3 acres in a gated enclave, includes 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In January 2022, Miz and Maryse put their house on the market for $12.5 million.

The Miz Net Worth

The Miz net worth is $14 million. “The Real World: Back to New York” (2001) and “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” with which he appeared from 2002 to 2005 on MTV, made him famous. In 2004, The Miz came in second place on “WWE Tough Enough,” and he began his professional wrestling career as an undefeated villain in September 2006.

