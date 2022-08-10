The Morning Show Season 3: Was The Morning Show Cancelled?

This new drama from Apple TV+, titled The Morning Show, gives viewers a look at the shady dealings and complicated relationships that go on behind the scenes of a popular New York morning television show.

It was revealed that Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), a co-host and old friend of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), was sacked from the show for sexual misbehavior.

Aside from Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), a new reporter and a potential Mitch replacement, Alex had to contend with TV network CEO Cory Ellison’s machinations and the arrival of reporter Bradley Jackson (Billy Crudup).

With the COVID-19 epidemic putting everyone’s jobs at risk and straining their relationships, there is plenty of room for a third season of the show.

What Can We Expect From The Morning Show Season 3?

This season of The Morning Show has yet to be revealed, but Jennifer Aniston recently revealed her thoughts on Alex’s personal life:. “Aniston tells Variety that she thinks it’s time for Alex to find love and passion. It’s possible for her to “let the controls down and move into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, something I don’t think she has ever quite done.”

She also mentioned that she’d like to get to know Alex better outside of the workplace. – Alex. Aside from dating, she wanted to see her hanging out with friends, having a girls’ night or shopping at the supermarket, or getting “out of her ivory tower a little bit.” That’s a plan we can all get behind!

While Aniston has ideas for how her character will go, she has been quiet about the show’s overall concept for season 3.

“I’m afraid I don’t have anything to say. It’s a terrific chance to shed light on things that are incredibly aggravating and a dread of where our society is going,” she told the magazine. In our efforts, we try to cast some light on it and provide a few comments about it.” At this point, “It’s a deep hole.”

Season 3 will not have Kerry Ehrin as the showrunner, although she did indicate what to expect before handing over control.

There may be a time gap between seasons 2 and 3, she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Season 2 ended with the COVID-19 pandemic, so she remarked, “You could [jump into the future].” There is no doubt in my mind that it will have been completed, completed, completed. You have the option of going back in time. It’s a fascinating place to be. “I think the show’s biggest challenge is to come up with that enormous theme,” says producer David E. Kelley.

Also, Ehrin told Deadline, “More Bradley and Laura would be great. Having watched the pilot, I believe that Alex has finally arrived at a point of accepting who she is and confronting her biggest fears, and I’m eager to see how she may rise like a phoenix and discover what it means to be fully present and loving in her life.”

Paola Lambruschini, according to Ehrin, may also get more screen time (Valerina Golino). Prior to Mitch’s death, Paola was the person who filmed him and brought it back to the United States.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast

Well, there is one cast member who will definitely not be back, and that is Steve Carell, whose character Mitch Kessler died in season two when he drove off a hillside road in Italy.

But his girlfriend Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino) still has the confessional documentary he made before he died, and at the end of season 2 she still didn’t know what to do with it.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show’s two biggest stars and also its executive producers, will be back. They could be joined by the following main cast members:

Billy Crudup is an actor (Cory Ellison)

Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson)

Greta Lee (Stella Bak)

Terry Desean (Daniel Henderson)

Mark Duplass (Charlie Black, aka Chip)

Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Flores)

Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan)

Ruairi O’Connor (Ty Fitzgerald)

Hasan Minhaj could come back as Eric, Holland Taylor could come back as UBA chair Cybill Richards, Marcia Gay Harden could come back as Maggie Brener, and Janina Gavankar could come back as Alison Namazi. And could Bel Powley, who played Claire Conway and went from the main character to a guest star in the second season, also come back for the third season?

Kerry Ehrin, who was the showrunner for the first and second seasons of the drama, hinted to Deadline that Valeria Golino could come back as Paola in the third season of The Morning Show, especially after that cliffhanger at the end of the second season.

Once production starts, we’ll definitely know more about who will definitely be back.

When The Morning Show launched in November 2019, it was filmed during the COVID-19 epidemic; the second season premiered nearly two years later in September of that year.

The show’s third season was officially announced in January 2022.

‘It’s been exciting to watch The Morning Show develop from strength to strength over the last two seasons, exploring relevant topics that have connected with fans around the world while still being immensely addicting and entertaining,’ said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

In season three, we can’t wait to see where Charlotte Stoudt (the new showrunner) takes these wonderful characters, as well as Jennifer, Reese, and our awe-inspiring cast bringing magic to the fascinating world of morning television.”

According to Jennifer Aniston, the third season of Friends will begin filming within two and a half months, which is nearly as long as the previous season. As a result, we won’t see fresh episodes of the show until at least early in 2023 at the earliest.

The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

A trailer or video from the third season is unlikely until the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, as filming has not yet begun. But keep an eye on this page, as we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest The Morning Show news.

