The Most-ticketed Car Show In America Came To My Town And Two People Are Dead

The H20i car show is notorious for its large number of lowered and modified vehicles and the unfortunate number of drivers who don’t give much thought to the safety of others. The “unsanctioned auto show” that occurred this year on my stretch of the Jersey Shore was responsible for the deaths of two persons.

As a 41-year-old father of two, I am firmly in the camp of “too old for this shit” and therefore had no knowledge that the infamous auto show was going to Wildwood, New Jersey. However, when I walked out of the supermarket on Friday and saw not one, but three cars with extreme customizations, I knew something was off.

The last time I saw a seriously modified car in the wild was probably a long time ago. Then I heard rumors on the internet that a “unsanctioned auto show” was coming to town, and that the Garden State Parkway had begun to resemble a scene from a “Fast and Furious” film.

On Saturday, as I was preparing my home for my son’s 10th birthday celebration, news reports began to emerge from local media regarding the fallout from this “H20i” incident. Two persons were killed in a crash that occurred amid the intersection burnouts and high-speed runs through residential streets of a beach town.

Mr. White’s carelessness with a car is nothing new. The New Jersey Courts database shows that White has built up multiple citations and hundreds of dollars in fines, as reported by NJ.com. In 2020, White received two separate citations for driving while his license was suspended. Father informed NJ Advanced Media that White just flipped a Pontiac while going 80 mph.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement condemning the events of this weekend, in which they said, “Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated location is practically the same as discharging a handgun.” Death and injury are always the end outcome. Additionally, a motor vehicle’s size and weight cause extensive damage to both private and public structures.