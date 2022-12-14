The Name Of The South Des Moines Homicide Victim Has Been Released By Police

Des Moines The name of a woman whose body was discovered at a residence on the south side of the city on Monday is being made public by the police.
On Monday morning, police were reportedly dispatched to a residence located in the 1600 block of East Glenwood Drive in response to a request for a welfare check on two individuals.
The body of one individual was discovered inside the residence, and the death was ruled a homicide by the Des Moines police department. This was the city’s 18th homicide of the year.
The body that was found on Monday belongs to a woman named Natasha Lue Jean Williams, and she was 51 years old when she was found. The police have not made any statements on the circumstances surrounding her passing.
There have been no suspects identified and no one has been arrested at this time.
No statements have been made by the police on the second individual who was the subject of the initial welfare call.
On Monday, before it was reported that Williams had passed away, her friends had begun sharing a poster describing her as a missing person on several social media platforms.
Read More: