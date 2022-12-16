The Next Tomb Raider Will Be Published By Amazon Games In 2023

The Next Tomb Raider Will Be Published By Amazon Games: The upcoming major Tomb Raider sequel will be published by Amazon’s games division, a press statement today stated.
Crystal Dynamics, the same studio that produced the reboot trilogy of games that featured 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, will create the game.
Prior to this year, Square-Enix, a sizable Japanese multinational publisher, owned Crystal Dynamics. Square-Enix later transferred Crystal Dynamics’ and the Tomb Raider franchise’s intellectual property to Swedish holding company Embracer Group.
The Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain franchises, as well as related studios, were also included in that sale, making up the majority of Square-Western Enix’s studios and assets.
Because Embracer has its own game publishers, it comes as a surprise to see Amazon publishing the forthcoming Tomb Raider game. Scot Amos, the CEO of Crystal Dynamics’ studio, stated in a statement that Amazon Games is “uniquely positioned to reinvent what publishing and development collaborations are” and that they share the “vision, goals, and values” of the Tomb Raider team.
To be clear, though, Amazon is simply publishing the newest installment in the franchise; it is not purchasing Tomb Raider or Crystal Dynamics.
In the last couple of years, Amazon Games has generated some buzz, but it has primarily been in the multiplayer arena. As with the MMO New World, Amazon has either created its own multiplayer games or published those created by other studios.
The same types of gamers that spend their time interacting with multiplayer communities on Twitch were the target audience for previous hits from the firm, such as the immensely popular localization of the South Korean title Lost Ark.
This is the first single-player game that Amazon Games has announced in light of its past. Tomb Raider is a clear shift for Amazon as its prior games concentrated so heavily on collaborating with Twitch.
The most watched Twitch channels are dominated by players who concentrate on just one or two online games, such as World of Warcraft or Call of Duty: Warzone. There are popular streamers who play a variety of single-player games (they are frequently referred to as “variety streamers”), but they are far from dominant.
According to the press release, which outlines some of what we may anticipate from the upcoming Tomb Raider game, Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics hope to provide fans of the current reboot trilogy more of the same.
It won’t be a reboot, and it will let players take charge of the self-assured and multifaceted protagonist Lara Croft in a setting that encourages exploration and inventive pathfinding, with difficult puzzles to complete and a range of foes to fight and vanquish.
Since the game is allegedly still in the early stages of production and will be made using Unreal Engine 5, it is likely that it won’t be released in the next two years.
Read Next: