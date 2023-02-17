The Nurse Accused Of Removing A Patient’s Foot Without Permission Enters A Not Guilty Plea

In the Pierce County Circuit Court on Thursday, a woman who worked as a nurse and is accused of amputating a dying patient’s foot without first obtaining the patient’s consent pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony.
Mary K. Brown, age 38, from Durand is charged with deliberately causing grievous bodily harm to an elderly person and with mayhem. Both of these offences carry enhanced penalties because the victim was an elderly person.
Brown was also hit with a new allegation of willfully abusing patients in order to cause severe physical injury, and the fact that the victim was an elderly person served as an aggravating factor in the case. During her arraignment on Thursday, she entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges against her.
On December 6, 2022, Brown was granted release from custody in exchange for a signature bail in the amount of $150,000. One of the conditions of her release was that she was not to have any contact with her former place of employment, Spring Valley Senior Living Center, or the victim’s family.
According to online court documents, Brown, who was working as a nurse at the time of the event, is not permitted to operate in any position as a carer, whether employed or as a volunteer. This includes providing care to patients in any manner. Brown sent a letter to Judge Rohl on December 6 requesting that the media be excluded from the court sessions.
According to the online court records, Brown is being defended by Philip Helgeson, who practises law in Prescott and was appointed to represent him in this matter on December 7, 2022. Helgeson contended that the elements or requirements for mayhem or serious bodily harm had not been reached in the case, but at a court appearance in January, Judge Elizabeth Rohl found reason to bound Brown over for trial. The judge stated that she found cause to bind Brown over for trial.
According to the documents that were submitted with the charges in November, on June 4, 2022, investigators were notified about a death that occurred at a nursing home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, known as the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center.
In this case, a body had been sent in for an autopsy due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the person’s passing. The Pierce County Medical Examiner saw that the foot of the deceased person, a 62-year-old male, was not linked to his body but rather was laying beside him at the funeral home.
As a result, the Medical Examiner requested an autopsy be performed. According to the findings of the Medical Examiner, the man had been taken to the nursing home in March of 2022. This was after he had fallen in his home when the heat went out and had serious frostbite on both of his feet, which led to his admission to the nursing facility. The man’s medical record reveals that the amputation of his foot took place in the month of May 2022.
