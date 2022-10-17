The Oklahoma River Corpses Intensify The Mystery Of 4 Missing Friends

On Friday, law enforcement in a tiny Oklahoma town said they had discovered the dead of four men in a river. The men had been missing since Wednesday and were described as friends.

The finding of the dead in Okmulmaa, a community of about 11,000 located roughly 40 miles south of Tulsa, has only added further mystery to the disappearance of the men. It was reported by police that the deceased were males, although official confirmation was pending from the coroner.

According to the Okmulgee Police Department, a member of the public saw something out of the ordinary in the Deep Fork River on Friday, bringing officers to the location. What they found was what appeared to be human remains.

At a press conference on Friday, Police Chief Joe Prentice stated that he had notified the relatives of the four missing individuals, but that he did not yet know whether the remains found were their loved ones.

Chief Prentice said that if the bodies of the four men were discovered in the river, the investigation’s emphasis would move from locating the individuals to determining what had happened to them. We will launch a separate probe if it turns out they are not.

Chief Prentice said that a search of the area where the corpses were discovered had not been considered at any point in the investigation.

According to phone records, “all the information we had up to that time suggested that our missing individuals had proceeded east, out of town, and then finally south on 75,” he added. One may say, “That’s the complete opposite.”

Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all from Okmulmaa and were reported missing this week by authorities.

On Sunday night at about 8 o’clock, the four allegedly rode away from Billy Chastain’s house on the western side of Okmulgee, according to the police report released on Tuesday. Calls to two of the men’s phones reportedly went straight to voicemail.

The police said they used GPS to try to track down the guys.

Chief Prentice told Fox 23 that one of the suspects had an app on his phone that pinpointed his last known location as a junkyard. The area was 25 acres in size, and the chief added that both foot and canine searches turned up “nothing of significance.”

Police stated on Facebook that locals had reported seeing several of the males throughout town, including at a YMCA on Tuesday and a smoker’s store on October 9. Around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, one witness saw all four males walking down the street. The police emphasized that no sightings had been confirmed.

On Friday, Chief Prentice added, “We’ve received many, many reports of sightings.” There was no one that we were able to verify. I had one today that was some 400 miles distant in Monroe, Louisiana.