The Pentagon Papers Leaker Ellsberg Claims To Have Terminal Cancer

Washington:- Daniel Ellsberg claimed to have terminal cancer and only months to live after copying and leaking documents that disclosed top-secret information about American strategy in the Vietnam War and came to be known as the Pentagon Papers.
Ellsberg wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday that the 91-year-old was given the inoperable pancreatic cancer diagnosis on February 17 as a result of medical scans.
According to him, the prognosis from the doctors was between three and six months.
Ellsberg declared he had decided against treatment and intends to accept hospice care if necessary.
The Pentagon Papers documents examined the choices and tactics used during the Vietnam War in painstaking detail. They described how political and military authorities who were overconfident in American prospects and dishonest about victory over the North Vietnamese gradually increased US engagement.
Neil Sheehan Received The Pentagon Papers From Ellsberg
Neil Sheehan, a writer for The New York Times who broke the story in June 1971, received the Pentagon Papers from Ellsberg, a former consultant to the Defense Department. In 2021, Sheehan perished.
Sheehan stole hundreds of pages of the documents and took them to the Times after smuggling them out of Ellsberg’s hidden Massachusetts apartment.
President Richard Nixon’s government obtained a court order, claiming that publication was prohibited because national security was at risk. The deed sparked a contentious First Amendment controversy that swiftly reached the Supreme Court.
Below is the tweet from Daniel Ellsberg claiming he has cancer:
— Daniel Ellsberg (@DanielEllsberg) March 2, 2023
The Times and The Washington Post resumed publishing stories on June 30, 1971, following the court’s 6-3 decision to allow publication. The Times received the Pulitzer Prize for public service thanks to the coverage.
As the documents were made public, the Nixon administration made an attempt to discredit Ellsberg. To gather evidence against Ellsberg, some of Nixon’s advisers planned a break-in at his Beverly Hills psychiatrist’s office.
Check out more news from California Examiner below:
- California Serial Bomber Arrested After Seven Blasts In 3 Months
- Brothers Who Allegedly Crashed A Wedding Reception And Killed The Groom Will Face Prison In California
Ellsberg Expressed His Gratitude And Luck For His Life
Ellsberg was accused of theft, conspiracy, and breaking the Espionage Act, but once information about government-authorized wiretaps and break-ins came to light, the prosecution was dismissed.
In his Facebook post, Ellsberg expressed his gratitude and luck for his life.
“I had every reason to believe that I would spend the rest of my life in prison when I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969. Despite how impossible it appeared (and was), he writes, “It was a fate I would have happily accepted if it meant hastening the conclusion of the Vietnam War.
Yet, in the end, “my action did have an impact on reducing the war in ways I could not have imagined, due to Nixon’s illegal responses,” he wrote.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.