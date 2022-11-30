The Probable Cause Of Delphi Murder Suspect Richard Allen Has Been Revealed

According to the probable cause affidavit published on Tuesday, Richard Allen is responsible for the 2017 murder of the two teenagers because he fired a.40-caliber round that was discovered close to either Libby German’s or Abby Williams’ bodies.
A semiautomatic pistol’s ejection mechanism produces marks on the shell or shell case that can be linked directly to a particular firearm. According to the affidavit, which included some redactions, the tool markings on the shell correspond to a weapon owned by Allen.
According to the affidavit, Allen admitted to never lending out or letting anyone use his weapon during a police interrogation. The affidavit states that Allen was unable to explain how a round discharged from his sidearm ended up at the crime scene.
The affidavit confirms that Libby and Abby were slain on the north banks of Deer Creek on February 13, 2017, however it does not specify how they were killed.
The girls are not directly named in the document. They are called Victim 1 and Victim 2, instead.
A man was seen walking behind them on the Monon High Bridge on the trails east of Delphi in a widely circulated video that was shot by Libby. According to the affidavit, one of the teenagers yells “gun” as the man approaches the girls in the video.
Allen told authorities in 2017 that he had been on the trails east of Delphi between 1:30 and 3:30 on the day the girls were killed. Allen was charged on October 28 with two counts of murder in the commission of a felony.
The police stated in the affidavit that they believe he meant the former Child Protection Services facility, despite the fact that he parked his 2016 Ford Focus in the parking lot of the old Farm Bureau building.
Redacted probable cause is released in the #Delphi case. Allen placed himself at bridge between 1:30-3:30pm on 2/13/17 when Abby and Libby were abducted and murdered. Unspent shell found at scene…
Teenage witnesses told police they saw a car parked in the old CPS office and remembered seeing a man on the trail the day the girls were slain.
According to the affidavit, one of the three witnesses identified a vehicle parked at the former CPS headquarters as a PT Cruiser, another as an SUV, and the third as a “smart” vehicle.
According to the affidavit, “Investigators think such descriptors are comparable in nature to a 2016 Ford Focus.”
One of those witnesses recalls encountering a man on the trail dressed in blue jeans and a blue blazer “was bloody and muddy. She went on to say that it looked like he had a fight, “Affidavit says this.
Only one witness mentioned wearing “muddy and bloodied” clothes. According to one eyewitness, the man was dressed in blue jeans and a blue jacket.
One of the girls in the group said “hello” to the man as the three witnesses passed him on the route. According to the affidavit, one of the witnesses claimed that he sneered at them.
According to the affidavit, “Investigators suspect that Richard Allen returned to his car by strolling down (Carroll) County Road 300 North after the victims were slain.”
