The Remains Found In Dacula Have Been Identified As Those Of A 16-year-old Who Has Been Missing For More Than 6 Months

This week, human remains were discovered close to the boundary between Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Those bones have since been identified as belonging to Susana Morales, who was last seen 16 years ago.
Since Morales’s disappearance, more than half a year had passed. Wednesday was the day that detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department were able to identify her remains.
Highway 316 in Dacula along Drowning Creek Road was where they were discovered by a random person on Monday night, according to the police.
Since July 26, 2022, law enforcement officers have been looking for the teenager. They thought it was possible that she got into a car when she was walking home from a friend’s house, but they couldn’t be sure.
A location app and video showed that she was heading in the direction of her home on Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 and 10:21 p.m. when it was last seen on Singleton Road. Her house is located on Windscape Village Lane.
Her phone gave her a final position update five minutes later, indicating that she was somewhere on Oak Loch Trace. This was the location that was most recently known. According to the authorities, her phone was dead and turned off at that location.
After a month of searching without success, the police requested for assistance from the general public and added that they had investigated every possible lead.
In the beginning, they believed that she had gone away, and they had previously stated that there was no indication that she was held against her will; there were also no signs of kidnapping or physical violence; yet, the investigation into her absence continued. The authorities did not consider that she was in any kind of immediate danger.
The last time anyone saw her, she was dressed in light blue pants, a yellow shirt with spaghetti straps, and white crocs. The authorities did not mention whether or not any of those clothing were discovered in the vicinity of her body.
Her family had created an online fundraiser in order to contribute to the efforts of independent investigators, and the most recent contribution was made two days ago. It is very likely that it will be repurposed as a planning tool for funerals.
