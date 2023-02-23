The School Bus Driver Is Detained After A Mother Claims That He Broke Into Her House In Search For Her Young Daughter

A Cobb County school bus driver was detained on Wednesday after it was reported by the police that he entered a home of a family in search of their daughter.
The bizarre story was covered exclusively by Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
The daughter of Cassioppia Cea is a student at Powers Ferry Elementary. Cea claimed that earlier this week, a new bus driver on the route startled her when he entered her home.
The Driver Has Been Identified As Gogineni Rayudu
Gogineni Rayudu has been identified by police as the driver. According to Cea, he entered their house through an unlocked door and shut it behind him. He had gloves on at the time.
“My boyfriend was present, and as he walked out, he said, “Excuse me? You are who?” said Cea. I initially made an effort to maintain my distance because I wasn’t sure if he was carrying a weapon.
Children were not in school this week, according to Cea. She was informed that Rayudu was searching for her and her daughter.
I simply began questioning him, and as soon as I did, he took off, said Cea.
Cea claimed Rayudu, who has only been operating on the route for about two months, has previously questioned her daughter indecently and claimed to be her friend if she ever needed someone to confide in.
My gut was telling me that there was a serious problem, Cea said. “What would have happened if I wasn’t there?”
Rayudu has reportedly been spotted by neighbours wandering the streets and yelling for Cea’s daughter and another young girl.
On Wednesday afternoon, while detectives were looking for leads, Cea and her boyfriend called the police and were at Cea’s house.
Police requested that Newell delay filing her report because Rayudu was about to be taken into custody. He was apprehended after being found at a different location.
Rayudu is accused of loitering and breaking and entering.
You May Like To Read:
- Alex Murdaugh Will Testify In His Own Defence This Thursday
- Three Teenagers Were Detained After A 15-year-old Girl Was Murdered In Her Bed In Peachtree City
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.