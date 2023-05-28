The Scooby-doo-hooded North Myrtle Beach Walmart Thief Stole $2K

Police in North Myrtle Beach say the person who robbed a Walmart on May 26 got away with $2,000 and is still on the loose after running into a nearby wooded area.

Authorities say the person, who was wearing a Scooby-Doo hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and camouflage pants, dropped $800 in the parking lot before leaving on foot between the Walmart and a Lowes Home Improvement shop.

Pat Wilkinson, a police spokesman, said that the suspect broke a cash register in the electronics area of the store.

Officials said that the individual did not brandish a weapon, and they asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 843-447-9376.

