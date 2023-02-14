The Snowpack In California Is Melting More Quickly Than Ever Leaving Less Water Accessible

Nearly a third of California’s water supply has, for many decades, been contingent on the predictable arrival of snowmelt during the spring and summer months. This has been the case for the majority of the state. But since the state is getting drier, and because wildfires are climbing to ever-higher elevations, the precious snow is melting earlier and faster than in years past, even though it is still winter.
According to the authors of a recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, which discovered that the effects of climate change are compounding to accelerate snowpack decline, this poses a threat to the timing and availability of water in the state of California. The study found that climate change is accelerating snowpack decline.
According to Erica Siirila-Woodburn, a research scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and one of the authors of the study, “the threats to the state’s water supply are imminent as wildfires become larger, burn at higher severities, and in more snow-prone regions like the Sierra Nevada.” This statement was made by Siirila-Woodburn, who is also one of the authors of the study.
According to Siirila-Woodburn, the timing of the snowmelt is extremely important in the state of California since it normally supplies water during the hot, dry months when precipitation is low and demand is high. “There is a further divergence between that supply and demand, which has the potential to cause concerns related to water scarcity if snow melts early in the year,”
Changes in climate, techniques used in forest management, and an increase in the severity of drought and wildfires are only few of the factors that are contributing to this unintended outcome. According to the findings of the study, the number of wildfires that occurred in snowy areas of the state during the years 2020 and 2021 virtually multiplied by ten when compared to the years 2001 through 2019.
The charred landscapes left behind by those fires are increasingly coming up against midwinter droughts, which are stretches of time when neither rain nor snow falls during the state’s typical wet season. For instance, the state saw its driest January through March on record in the previous year, while having a wet December.
According to Benjamin Hatchett, an assistant research professor at the Desert Research Institute and one of the study’s lead authors, this effectively moves the “melt season” into the midst of winter. This was one of the key findings of the study. Furthermore, it has the capability of transforming the snow that falls on mountains from a resource into a risk.
