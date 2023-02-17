The Suspect In The California Shootings In Half Moon Bay That Left 7 Dead And 1 Injured Has Entered A Not-guilty Plea

During his hearing on Thursday, the man who is suspected of opening fire at two farms in Northern California last month, killing seven people and injuring another, pled not guilty to all of the charges that have been brought against him. The killings took place on October 1.
The defendant, Chunli Zhao, pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths that took place in Half Moon Bay on January 23. A prosecutor has stated that these homicides constitute the bloodiest incident in the history of San Mateo County.
According to the authorities, Zhao, a Chinese citizen who was 66 years old at the time of the shooting, opened fire on five persons at the mushroom farm where he worked, killing four of them, and then opened fire on three more people at a farm located around 2 miles away. According to the China Consulate General in San Francisco, five of the seven people who passed away were Chinese citizens.
According to statements made by San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, the suspect was a “coworker or former coworker” of the victims at each of the shooting sites, and evidence suggested that the attack was an instance of workplace violence in which specific people were the targets of the attacker’s aggression.
During the brief court procedure that took place on Thursday, Zhao communicated through a Chinese interpreter. Elizabeth Hill, a judge in the Superior Court of San Mateo County, scheduled the date for the next court hearing for May 3 after his public defence attorneys sought for more time to review the evidence.
When he wasn’t communicating with his interpreter, Zhao spent the most of the session looking down at the floor of the courtroom.
