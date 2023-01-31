The Suspect In The Deadly Holyoke Mall Shooting Has Been Arraigned

The weekend shooting suspect at the Holyoke Mall made an early Monday morning court appearance. On Monday, Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez entered a not-guilty plea to the allegation of murder.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the defendant allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend before pulling a revolver. According to court documents, the victim who passed away in this case was employed at the nail salon where the incident occurred.
People were seen hurriedly rushing around the mall in a video posted on social media and filmed from the Cajun Café in the mall while shots were being fired.
Another video, obtained by Western Mass News, shows a hair and nail salon inside the mall being heavily policed. Around 7 o’clock on Saturday night, according to police, they got many reports reporting an active shooter at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside.
West Springfield resident Trung Tran, 33, was shot and died while at work.
Court records that Western Mass News was able to get provide more information on what happened that night.
Customers reportedly pointed to the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon within the mall, claiming that the gunman was inside wearing a red sweatshirt, according to police who responded to the site.
The 23-year-old suspect, later identified as Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, was discovered at that time. Police detained him and found a revolver in a holster on his left side.
According to the police report, Santana-Rodriguez told officers that a male entered the nail salon while he and his girlfriend were receiving pedicures. The man and his girlfriend got into a fight. Police were informed by Santana-Rodriguez that he thought the man was his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
Additionally, Santana-Rodriguez said to police that the man said, “You know what’s about to happen,” while flashing his revolver from his belt.
“It was him or me,” Santana-Rodriguez said to the police at that point. When the police discovered Santana-Rodriguez in the salon’s back room, he reportedly told them, “It was me, I shot.”
witnesses reported to police Santana-Rodriguez fired at least two shots while pointing his gun at the opponent he was battling. According to a witness, Tran was shot while attempting to move between the two males.
The records state that Tran was doing Santana-nails Rodriguez’s girlfriend’s when the altercation started. On the spot, Tran’s death was confirmed.
Charges against Santana-Rodriguez include murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. On Monday, he showed up in Holyoke District Court for his arraignment. He was detained without the option of posting bail after the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Santana-Rodriguez gave a group of people who had been visibly upset throughout the hearing a kiss as he exited the courtroom in handcuffs from the back side of the chamber.
On February 27, Santana-Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court.
