The Suspect In The River Road Crash That Killed Five People Was Allegedly Driving Under The Influence

A man in his twenties from Sacramento has been taken into custody following a crash on Thursday evening that claimed the lives of five individuals and occurred close to the village of Freeport.
According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento, officers responded to the River Road crash just south of the Freeport area just before 5:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle going off the roadway and colliding with a tree. The location of the crash is just south of the Freeport area. There were a total of five grownups who had passed away; there were three females and two males among them.
The California Highway Patrol said that shortly after the collision, a carjacking took place in the same general location. The witness to the carjacking dialled 911 and provided the dispatcher with a description of the person who committed the crime as well as the vehicle.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the location and were able to find the stolen vehicle as well as the suspect, who was thought to have been an occupant of the vehicle that was involved in the earlier collision.
Elk Grove became the focus of a pursuit that the suspect led. Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive were the areas where the pursuit finally came to a halt.
The defendant was taken into custody and then sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The California Highway Patrol was able to positively identify him as Cameron Garcia, a resident of Sacramento who is 28 years old.
Since then, Garcia has been arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carjacking, DUI resulting in injury or death, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run resulting in injury or death. All of these charges stem from the same incident. According to the CHP, the police department in Elk Grove will also be adding charges.
The Coroner’s Office for Sacramento County has made public the names of four of the victims who were killed in the incident. They have been identified as Monte Nunn, age 29, Izabelle Larae Salaz-Stephens, age 19, Faith Nicole Samuel, age 18, and a man named Curvontay Swyvert, age 16. Nunn is from Sacramento, while Salaz-Stephens is from Elk Grove.
Friday morning traffic was allowed to resume on Highway 160 just before 6 o’clock.
