The Suspect Of January 6 Attack Is Arrested For Planning To Murder FBI Agents Who Were Investigating Him

A Tennessee man was detained for allegedly plotting to kill FBI agents, including those who were looking into him, according to the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday.
The individual was already charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Austin Carter, also from Tennessee, and Edward Kelley, who had previously been charged with assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riot, have been accused of conspiring against a federal official, acting in retaliation, making threats against other states, and encouraging the commission of violent crimes.
An affidavit states that Kelley and Carter had a list of 37 law enforcement officers they planned to kill.
The list included some of the officers’ phone numbers and listed which of them were engaged in Kelley’s arrest in Knoxville, Tennessee, in May for the charges from January 6 or present when his residence was searched.
According to the affidavit, a “friend” of Kelley and Carter handed the police the list and started working with the detectives.
The first rule of "Lone Wolf Assassination Squad" is you do not talk about "Lone Wolf Assassination Squad."
It's really not that difficult.
Is #RayEpps talking? No.
Did Sirhan Sirhan talk?
Lee Harvey Oswald's CIA handler?
James Earl Ray's FBI handler?
No.https://t.co/GifMOqQYZw
— Trux (@TBP_3) December 17, 2022
CNN has contacted Kelley’s lawyer. “Our investigation is just getting started,” Carter’s lawyer Joshua Hedrick told CNN in a statement. “But we are looking forward to presenting a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has declared his innocence.”
The Justice Department said in a news release on Friday that Kelley not only planned to assault the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office but also talked to Carter and an unnamed acquaintance about attacking law enforcement officials.
In a recorded phone on Wednesday, Kelley allegedly instructed the acquaintance, “If I’m extradited to DC or you don’t hear about my status within 24 or 48 hours..if they are going to arrest me again, start it.” They’re being taken out at their workplace by you guys. You and [Carter] must seek out as many recruits as you can. and you’ll assault their office.”
Carter responded that “now is the moment, add up or put up” and “to certainly make sure you have everything racked, locked up and loaded” when the acquaintance questioned whether Carter supported any of Kelley’s intentions.
In the meanwhile, Kelley and Carter will continue to be in custody.
