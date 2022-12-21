The Suspected Hit-and-run Driver Is Arrested In The Death Of A Bedford Woman

A 23-year-old male was detained on Tuesday in connection with the Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed a lady earlier this month as she was leaving her broken-down car.
The suspect, identified by jail records as Ajdin Dervisevic, was incarcerated in the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday shortly after 1:30 p.m. He is accused of causing a fatal accident.
Records from the criminal courts of Tarrant County show that Dervisevic had never been before detained there.
The victim was identified by representatives of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Vanessa Jane Amend, 27, of Bedford. Amend passed away early on December 4th, according to Fort Worth police.
Jennifer Lankford, her sister, told KDFW-TV that her sister loved to display her artwork and was a dedicated worker.
She had hardly begun her life. It’s unfair,” remarked Lankford.
A 23-year-old North Texas man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident which occurred earlier this month in Fort Worth. https://t.co/xJnjhykHOz
— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) December 21, 2022
Amend reportedly died while driving home at night, according to Fort Worth police.
Amend finished her shift early on December 4 and was headed home to her Bedford apartment, according to Lankford, who worked long hours as a waiter at a Dallas steakhouse.
Lankford said to KDFW-TV, “I know people say you never know how much time you have, I truly know now, like, you never know.”
Amend’s the car was disabled in a crash at 3:25 a.m. on Texas 183 westbound near the Texas 360 southbound ramp in far east Fort Worth, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.
Amend, 27, was struck and murdered while she was outside of her car.
Witnesses reported the unidentified car as a “newer” white Ford Mustang with dark or blue racing stripes. According to witnesses, the motorist left the area without assisting the woman, according to authorities.
Police had not disclosed any details regarding how the hit-and-run driver was located as of Tuesday.
Read More: