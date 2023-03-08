The Suspicious Death Of A Carnival Sunshine Cruise Ship Passenger Is Being Looked Into By The FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stated that it is looking into the “suspicious death” of a female passenger who was onboard the Carnival Sunshine when it was travelling to the Bahamas.
According to the Columbia field office, the woman, whose identity has not been made public, passed away on the 27th of February while on a cruise aboard the Sunshine, which departed from Charleston, South Carolina.
According to the information provided by the FBI, “Medical staff and other crew members of Carnival’s Sunshine were made aware that the passenger was unresponsive and quickly attempted lifesaving efforts.” “Despite their best attempts, it was determined that the passenger had passed away while aboard the ship.
The FBI “responded to process the passenger’s room” as soon as the ship arrived back in Charleston on March 4.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation further stated that “this incidence was isolated,” and that there was no threat to any other passengers either before or after the passenger was found dead.
The Bahamas authorities have already conducted an investigation into the circumstances, and an autopsy is currently being performed, the firm said in a statement. “Both the dead and her husband were debarked in Nassau,” the statement continued.
A passenger on the ship, which had a capacity of 3,000, has died just as Carnival has issued a warning that rowdy spring break guests could face fines of up to $500.
