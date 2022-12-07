The Teacher Told Children That She Always Kept A Pistol In Her Car, And Now She’s Been Arrested

The Lexington Police Department announced on Tuesday that a teacher at a high school in the Midlands was recently arrested for bringing a firearm onto the school’s campus.
According to a press release issued by the police, Susan Horton has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
According to the authorities, the Lexington resident, who is 54 years old, works as a teacher at River Bluff High School. In close proximity to the Saluda River and Exit 61 on Interstate 20, the Lexington 1 school may be found on Corley Mill Road.
According to the statement, on December 2nd, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip that Horton had told children in her class that she always kept a pistol in her car.
The information came from someone who had overheard Horton discussing the topic with other students.
According to the release, when the authorities searched Horton’s vehicle, they discovered a weapon in her purse, which she had previously placed on the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle.
According to the police report, Horton told the officers that she had a permit to carry a hidden weapon; nevertheless, the firearm was not located in a closed or secured compartment within her vehicle, as is required by law.
According to the authorities, Horton was taken into custody and brought to the Lexington County Detention Center.
According to the data from the court in Lexington County, a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $2,500 was established. According to the police, Horton has been released from the facility where he was being held.
In addition to the criminal charge, there is no information regarding whether or if Lexington 1 will take disciplinary action against Horton.
